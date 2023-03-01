DCI Assists with Cerro Gordo County Jail Death Investigation

March 1, 2023

MASON CITY, Iowa - At approximately 1:30 a.m. on Tuesday, February 21, 2023, Cerro Gordo County Jail staff discovered jail inmate Lamar Anderson unresponsive in his cell. Life saving measures were initiated and Anderson was transported to Mercy Hospital in Mason City, where he was pronounced dead.

The Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Office has asked the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) to conduct an independent investigation into Anderson’s death. The Iowa Office of the State Medical Examiner has performed an autopsy. Results of the autopsy are pending toxicology. The investigation is on-going.

