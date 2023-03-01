The Salvation Army Expanding Relief Effort Throughout Columbiana County in Response to East Palestine Train Derailment
Local residents worried about tainted water supplies, shortage of bottled water, and emergency aid
The Salvation Army will not just be here to help residents through this disaster; we’re here 24-7 to provide water and cleaning supplies and to be a listening ear of support.”EAST PALESTINE, OHIO, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, March 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As the massive clean-up effort continues following the 50-car train derailment in East Palestine, OH, on February 3rd, 2023, The Salvation Army has expanded its relief effort to areas throughout Columbiana County to meet the needs of affected communities. The Salvation Army continues providing food, spiritual care, and other assistance to families impacted by this event.
— Captain Gene Spence, Commanding Corps Officer, The Salvation Army, Salem
“It has been close to a month since the derailment, and the needs in the East Palestine community are greater than ever. Residents are concerned about the safety of being in their homes. Fears around tainted water supplies have created concerns about using the water for drinking and bathing,” observed Captain Gene Spence, Commanding Corps Officer at The Salvation Army in Salem.
“The Salvation Army will not just be here to help residents through this disaster; we’re here 24-7 to provide water and cleaning supplies and to be a listening ear of support. We are an integral part of this community and will always be here to help our neighbors in need. The outpouring of support from the people in Ohio and across America has been inspiring and shows us that East Palestine is loved and will be supported through the long-term recovery effort,” continued Captain Spence.
The Salvation Army in East Liverpool is now coordinating relief operations in southern Columbiana County. Residents needing aid can contact The Salvation Army Corps Community Center at 413 East 4th Street, East Liverpool, OH 43920, by calling (330) 385-2086.
“We are now starting to see the long-term effect of the derailment. East Liverpool, Wellsville, and Calcutta residents fear that recent rain has spread the contaminants to local water supplies,” noted Major Stephanie Larrick, Commanding Corps Officer at The Salvation Army in East Liverpool. “As a result, our Corps Community Center will offer daily water case distributions to serve residents in these affected areas. In less than two weeks, we have distributed over 500 cases of water and expect to see this number continue to increase over the upcoming weeks.”
Since the derailment, The Salvation Army has been onsite providing care to East Palestine residents & first responders:
• 192 Meals Served provided to residents & first responders.
• 393 Drinks were provided to residents & first responders.
• 679 Snacks were provided to residents & first responders.
• 2,054 Clean-up kits distributed to residents.
• 7,413 Cleaning Supplies distributed to residents.
• 126 Hygiene Kits distributed to residents.
• 161 Articles of Clothing were provided to residents.
• Over 6,900 people served.
• Over 7,300 Households helped.
• Transported five individuals from the Shelter back to their Homes.
• 91 Emotional and Spiritual Care Support Contacts Provided
• 11,796 cases of Water distributed to residents.
To access photos & videos from this distribution, click the link below:
https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/lqkdc7rscky1yx1oohgdq/h?dl=0&rlkey=lqgjbmx7yejs9e8hztjj4k9dt
For families needing help or support, please contact The Salvation Army in Salem at 330.332.5624.
If you would like to make a donation to help support the East Palestine community, please call (216) 623-7449 or visit SalvationArmyOhio.org.
About The Salvation Army
The Salvation Army is an evangelical part of the universal Christian church. Nearly 30 million Americans receive assistance from The Salvation Army each year through the broadest array of social services that range from providing food for the hungry, relief for disaster victims, assistance for the disabled, and outreach programs for youth. For more information, go to SalvationArmyOhio.org.
Nick Wheeler
The Salvation Army USA Eastern Territory
+1 845-620-7316
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn