IX Innovation Announces Patent for Robotic System And Method For Performing Latency Managed Telesurgery by the USPTO
IX Innovation, a medical IP company, today announces issuance of patent for “Robotic System And Method For Performing Latency Managed Telesurgery" by the USPTOSEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, March 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IX Innovation, a medical IP creation and monetization company focused on inventing the future of human surgery, and portfolio company of IntuitiveX, today announced the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) issued U.S. patent 11,464,589 entitled “Robotic System And Method For Performing Latency Managed Telesurgery". This patent is the fourth in a series of many robotic surgery related assets which will be issued over the course of the year.
The 'Robotic System And Method For Performing Latency Managed Telesurgery’ patent relates to a system in which secure medical broadband is provided through drones and other nodes to provide low latency telesurgery (e.g., a Sky Net for doctors). In this system or business model, the level of delicacy for the surgery and broadband speed needed for an operation is determined and a “best fit” location is used to meet these surgery needs. In some embodiments, when a determined level of broadband is needed, the system may send out a plurality of aerial drones to create an ad hoc continuous mesh network from a central service hub to a remote operation location. The drones may return to the central service hub based on the need for broadband. Telesurgery system may then ping the network to determine network speed.
"The Robotic System And Method For Performing Latency Managed Telesurgery (U.S. patent 11,464,589) has the potential to transform the landscape of human surgery.” Commented Mark Han, Chief Legal Officer of IntuitiveX. “By enabling skilled surgeons to operate remotely through a low latency network, this technology can greatly expand access to specialized surgical care and improve outcomes for patients around the world. As we continue to push the boundaries of what is possible with technology, innovations like this will play an increasingly vital role in shaping the future of human healthcare."
Telesurgery requires a low latency network to be successful. Latency refers to the delay in the transmission of data over a network, and in the context of telesurgery, it can cause serious issues. For example, if there is a delay between the surgeon's movements and the movements of the surgical instruments, the surgeon may not be able to operate with the necessary precision, which can result in complications or even fatalities for a patient. With a low latency network, real-time communication between a surgeon and surgical instruments can be established. This enables the surgeon's movements to be translated into the movements of the surgical instruments without any noticeable delay, allowing the surgeon to operate with the same level of precision as they would in a traditional surgery.
About IX Innovation
IX Innovation is a portfolio company of IntuitiveX functioning as an internal IP creation and monetization engine which, through its internal collections of world renowned medical professionals, IP experts and patent attorneys, aims to be on the leading edge of medical innovation, as such, the issuance of the new patent is the first of many opportunities to help spearhead and catalyze breakthroughs within the surgical arena. The company anticipates many more patent issuances over the coming weeks and months.
About IntuitiveX
IntuitiveX is a Medical Innovation Incubator and Consultancy with deep expertise in the development and commercialization of emerging technology companies within the Healthcare and Life Sciences. As intellectual property and commercialization experts, IntuitiveX specializes in creating healthcare enterprises, adopting new technologies, and developing early-stage healthcare startups. From ideation to commercialization, IntuitiveX’s team of life science and healthcare entrepreneurs, practitioners, and investors combine 100+ years of experience to accelerate successful medical innovation in biotech, pharma, digital health and medical devices.
Media Contact:
Simon Robinson
srobinson@intuitivex.com
Managing Partner of IX Innovation
Emeka Alozie
IntuitiveX
ealozie@intuitivex.com