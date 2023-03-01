Xenon Pharmaceuticals Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update

/EIN News/ -- XEN1101 Phase 3 epilepsy program continues to advance in focal onset seizures and primary generalized tonic clonic seizures



Topline data from XEN1101 Phase 2 X-NOVA clinical trial in major depressive disorder expected in third quarter

BURNABY, British Columbia, March 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq:XENE), a neurology-focused biopharmaceutical company, today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2022 and provided a corporate update.

Mr. Ian Mortimer, Xenon’s President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, “We continue to make progress in the advancement of our robust XEN1101 Phase 3 epilepsy program, including ongoing enrollment in our X-TOLE2 and X-ACKT clinical trials, along with our X-TOLE3 clinical trial, which is on track to initiate in the near term. XEN1101 represents the most advanced potassium channel modulator in clinical development for multiple indications and we continue to build on our leadership position with momentum in our Phase 3 program. We recognize that prescribing physicians are seeking new, differentiated therapeutic options that improve upon existing anti-seizure medications, and we remain committed to improving the lives of patients with epilepsy.”

Mr. Mortimer continued, “In addition, we look forward to important clinical milestones this year including the anticipated topline read-out in the third quarter from our XEN1101 Phase 2 X-NOVA study in major depressive disorder as well as an anticipated data read-out from our partners at Neurocrine from their Phase 2 study in adult patients with focal onset seizures in the second half of the year.”

Highlights and Anticipated Milestones

XEN1101

XEN1101 is a differentiated Kv7 potassium channel opener being developed for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders, including major depressive disorder, or MDD.

XEN1101 for Epilepsy (Focal Onset Seizures)

Xenon has initiated its XEN1101 Phase 3 development program, which includes two identical Phase 3 clinical trials to be run in parallel, called X-TOLE2 and X-TOLE3, that are designed closely after the Phase 2b X-TOLE clinical trial. These multicenter, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled trials will evaluate the clinical efficacy, safety, and tolerability of XEN1101 administered as adjunctive treatment in approximately 360 patients per study with focal onset seizures, or FOS. The primary efficacy endpoint is the median percent change, or MPC, in monthly seizure frequency from baseline through the double-blind period, or DBP, of XEN1101 compared to placebo.

XEN1101 for Epilepsy (Primary Generalized Tonic Clonic Seizures)

Xenon has initiated a Phase 3 clinical trial, called X-ACKT, to support potential regulatory submissions in an additional epilepsy indication of primary generalized tonic clonic seizures, or PGTCS. This multicenter, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study will evaluate the clinical efficacy, safety, and tolerability of XEN1101 administered as adjunctive treatment in approximately 160 patients with PGTCS. The primary efficacy endpoint is the MPC in monthly PGTCS frequency from baseline through the DBP of XEN1101 compared to placebo.

Upon completion of the DBP in X-TOLE2, X-TOLE3, or X-ACKT, eligible patients may enter an open-label extension, or OLE, study for up to three years. In addition, the ongoing X-TOLE Phase 2b OLE continues to generate important long-term data for XEN1101.

XEN1101 for Major Depressive Disorder

Based on promising pre-clinical data with XEN1101 and published clinical data generated using ezogabine, Xenon is evaluating the clinical efficacy, safety and tolerability of XEN1101 administered as monotherapy in approximately 150 patients with MDD in a Phase 2 clinical trial called X-NOVA. Designed as a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, multicenter clinical study, the primary objective is to assess the efficacy of XEN1101 compared to placebo on improvement of depressive symptoms in subjects diagnosed with moderate to severe MDD, using the Montgomery-Åsberg Depression Rating Scale, or MADRS, score change through week six. Topline results from the X-NOVA study are anticipated in the third quarter of this year.

In addition, Xenon is collaborating with the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai to support an ongoing investigator-sponsored Phase 2 proof-of-concept, randomized, parallel-arm, placebo-controlled multi-site study of XEN1101 for the treatment of MDD in approximately 60 subjects. The primary objective of the study is to investigate the effect of XEN1101 on the brain reward circuit as measured by the change in bilateral ventral striatum activity as assessed by functional MRI, or fMRI. The secondary objectives are to test the effect of XEN1101 compared to placebo on clinical measures of depression and anhedonia using the MADRS and Snaith-Hamilton Pleasure Scale, or SHAPS, respectively.

XEN496

XEN496, a Kv7 potassium channel opener, is a proprietary pediatric formulation of the active ingredient ezogabine being developed for the treatment of KCNQ2 developmental and epileptic encephalopathy, or KCNQ2-DEE. A Phase 3 randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, parallel group, multicenter clinical trial, called EPIK, is ongoing to evaluate the efficacy, safety, and tolerability of XEN496 administered as adjunctive treatment in approximately 40 pediatric patients aged one month to less than six years with KCNQ2-DEE. Xenon anticipates that the EPIK study will be completed in 2024.

NBI-921352

Xenon has an ongoing collaboration with Neurocrine Biosciences to develop treatments for epilepsy. Neurocrine Biosciences has an exclusive license to XEN901, now known as NBI-921352, a selective Nav1.6 sodium channel inhibitor. Neurocrine Biosciences is conducting a Phase 2 clinical trial evaluating NBI-921352 in adult patients with focal onset seizures, with data expected in the second half of this year. In addition, a Phase 2 clinical trial is underway evaluating NBI-921352 in patients aged between 2 and 21 years with SCN8A developmental and epileptic encephalopathy, or SCN8A-DEE. Pursuant to the terms of the agreement, Xenon has the potential to receive certain clinical, regulatory, and commercial milestone payments, as well as future sales royalties.

Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results

Cash and cash equivalents and marketable securities were $720.8 million as of December 31, 2022, compared to $551.8 million as of December 31, 2021. The increase was primarily the result of the completion of the Company’s public offering in June 2022. Based on current operating plans, including the completion of the XEN1101 Phase 3 epilepsy studies, Xenon anticipates having sufficient cash to fund operations into 2026. As of December 31, 2022, there were 62,587,701 common shares and 3,103,864 pre-funded warrants outstanding.

No revenue was recognized in the fourth quarter of 2022, and $9.4 million for the year ended 2022, compared to $3.7 million and $18.4 million for the same periods in 2021, respectively. For the year, the decrease of $9.0 million was primarily due to the Neurocrine Biosciences collaboration; all performance obligations associated with an upfront payment were completed in March 2022 and the research component of the collaboration ended in June 2022. In addition, a $3.0 million of milestone was recognized under an agreement with Pacira BioSciences in the year ended 2021, whereas no milestones were recognized under this agreement in the year ended 2022.

Research and development expenses were $34.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, and $105.8 million for the year ended 2022, compared to $21.9 million and $75.5 million for the same periods in 2021, respectively. For the year, the increase of $30.3 million was primarily attributable to increased expenses related to our XEN1101 program to support the initiation of the Phase 3 epilepsy clinical trials, the ongoing X-TOLE open label extension and the ongoing X-NOVA clinical trial, as well as increased personnel-related costs due to an increase in employee headcount and stock-based compensation expense.

General and administrative expenses were $8.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, and $32.8 million for the year ended 2022, compared to $6.7 million and $22.0 million for the same periods in 2021, respectively. For the year, the increase of $10.8 million was primarily attributable to personnel-related costs due to an increase in employee headcount and stock-based compensation expense, recruitment fees, insurance premiums, expenses supporting intellectual property protection and professional fees.

Net loss was $37.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, and $125.4 million for the year ended 2022, compared to $25.6 million and $78.9 million for the same periods in 2021, respectively. For the year, the increase in net loss of $46.5 million was primarily attributable to higher operating expenses, driven by research and development expenses related to the Company’s initiation of the XEN1101 Phase 3 epilepsy clinical trials, increased employee headcount and higher stock-based compensation expense across the organization as well as lower revenue from the collaboration with Neurocrine Biosciences.

About Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company committed to developing innovative therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders. We are advancing a novel product pipeline of neurology therapies to address areas of high unmet medical need, with a focus on epilepsy. For more information, please visit www.xenon-pharma.com .

XENON PHARMACEUTICALS INC.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Expressed in thousands of U.S. dollars)

December 31, December 31, 2022 2021 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents and marketable securities $ 592,087 $ 551,774 Other current assets 8,211 7,246 Marketable securities, long-term 128,682 — Other long-term assets 25,166 12,987 Total assets $ 754,146 $ 572,007 Liabilities Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 22,214 $ 13,717 Other current liabilities 488 605 Other long-term liabilities 9,947 7,652 Total liabilities $ 32,649 $ 21,974 Shareholders’ equity $ 721,497 $ 550,033 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 754,146 $ 572,007





XENON PHARMACEUTICALS INC.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss

(Expressed in thousands of U.S. dollars except share and per share amounts)

Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenue $ — $ 3,737 $ 9,434 $ 18,437 Operating expenses: Research and development 34,830 21,887 105,767 75,463 General and administrative 8,501 6,688 32,810 21,967 Total operating expenses 43,331 28,575 138,577 97,430 Loss from operations (43,331 ) (24,838 ) (129,143 ) (78,993 ) Other income (loss) 7,075 (242 ) 3,888 105 Loss before income taxes (36,256 ) (25,080 ) (125,255 ) (78,888 ) Income tax (expense) recovery (1,139 ) (484 ) (118 ) 6 Net loss (37,395 ) (25,564 ) (125,373 ) (78,882 ) Net loss attributable to preferred shareholders — (478 ) (437 ) (1,795 ) Net loss attributable to common shareholders $ (37,395 ) $ (25,086 ) $ (124,936 ) $ (77,087 ) Other comprehensive loss: Unrealized losses on available-for-sale

securities $ (45 ) $ — $ (2,010 ) $ — Comprehensive loss $ (37,440 ) $ (25,564 ) $ (127,383 ) $ (78,882 ) Net loss per common share: Basic and diluted $ (0.57 ) $ (0.47 ) $ (2.06 ) $ (1.77 ) Weighted-average common shares outstanding: Basic and diluted 65,657,784 53,320,634 60,542,142 43,627,452



