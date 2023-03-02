Quintillion President Elected to Pacific Telecommunications Advisory Council
Advisory Seat Shapes Council’s Strategies for 40 CountriesANCHORAGE, ALASKA, UNITED STATES, March 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Quintillion President Michael "Mac" McHale was recently appointed to the advisory council of the Pacific Telecommunications Council, a global nonprofit organization dedicated to advancing Information and communication technologies (ICT) in the Pacific Rim, which includes more than 40 nations.
"I’m humbled by the nomination and honored to serve with colleagues who are dedicated to values that enhance global connection and connectivity," said President McHale. "In emphasizing collaboration, PTC’s mission aligns with that of Quintillion’s—especially as we seek to connect America’s Pacific Northwest with East Asia as part of our quest to connect more Alaskans to each other and the rest of the world."
McHale brings more than 30 years of telecommunications experience to the council. As a results-oriented leader, McHale has a proven record of success in start-up, rehabilitation, and turnaround telecommunications business situations.
"PTC is proud to have Mac involved in helping shape the future of the organization, which is dedicated to the advancement of information and communication technologies (ICT) in the Pacific Rim, the most dynamic geography of the world, spanning over 40 nations." said Sean Bergin, President of APTelecom and former PTC President and Chair
PTC is the premier professional organization driving the growth and commercialization of information and communication technologies worldwide, with a focus on benefiting members across the Pacific Hemisphere. Quintillion has proudly been a member for five years.
