North American Bancard PCI Director Named to Prestigious Payments Industry List

/EIN News/ -- Troy, Michigan, March 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- North American Bancard (NAB), LLC, a U.S.-based leader in electronic payment solutions, is pleased to announce that Director of PCI Compliance Kera Logan, has been selected as part of the Electronic Transaction Association’s (ETA) 2023 Forty Under 40 class. The list of honorees recognizes innovative leaders and influencers in the payments industry.

ETA solicited nominations from across the payments industry, seeking talented payments executives under 40. The final group was selected by previous honorees and the ETA Awards and Recognition committee based on the nominees' impact on the payments industry and their professional character. Logan and the rest of the group will be recognized at TRANSACT’s ETA YPP & Forty Under 40 Reception, in Atlanta.

“It's truly an honor to be recognized among this dynamic group of industry professionals whom I both respect and share a common passion in securing payments,” said Logan. “NAB has proven to be an industry leader and a great environment to enhance my skills over the years. From assisting merchants of all levels to achieve compliance goals, to implementing internal compliance initiatives, these experiences have deepened my risk management expertise to shape me into the strong payments professional that I am today.”

Logan manages NAB’s PCI Compliance program, facilitating merchant adherence to the Payment Card Industry Data Security Standards (PCI DSS) to protect payment data and prevent data breaches. She works with the product and engineering team to continually enhance NAB’s systems, as well as the marketing team to develop and distribute card brand and regulatory compliance updates to merchants and stakeholders.

In addition to Logan, CWA Merchant Services’ Vice President, Erick Weinstein, also received the Forty Under 40 honor. CWA is an entity owned by NAB.

About North American Bancard

North American Bancard is re-imagining the payment experience. As a leading payment technology innovator, NAB has a diversified product platform that provides a modern end-to-end infrastructure to enable globally-preferred payment types. NAB's superior solutions deliver seamless payments experiences in mobile, e-commerce, and in-store environments. Serving hundreds of thousands of businesses and with over $100 billion per year in electronic transaction volume, NAB delivers functional, feature-rich and frictionless solutions for the evolving merchant economy. For more information, please visit www.northamericanbancard.com.

About ETA

The Electronic Transactions Association (ETA) is the global trade association representing more than 500 payments and technology companies. ETA members make commerce possible by processing more than $21 trillion in purchases worldwide and deploying payments innovation to merchants and consumers.

Brandy Hadden North American Bancard bhadden@nabancard.com