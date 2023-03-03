Metropolis is gearing to “shake up” the communication industry by exhibiting at Enterprise Connect 2023
Metropolis Corp is a leader in Workplace Analytics and Call AccountingFORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Metropolis Corp, is thrilled to showcase its cutting-edge solutions at Enterprise Connect 2023 in Orlando, FL, the premier event for industry pioneers and innovators. Join them as they take center stage at this highly anticipated conference and exhibition, and discover how Metropolis is pushing the boundaries of what's possible in the world of enterprise communications and collaboration.
At booth #2041, attendees will be able to explore a powerful cross-platform collaboration detail analytics software called Expo XT. Expo XT is a hybrid insights application for Teams, Webex, CUCM, Zoom, and RingCentral. It can also help gain deep insights on, as an example, Microsoft Teams Auto Attendants and Queues, and it seamlessly integrates with the Power BI ecosystem to allow easy visualization and analysis of data.
The Metropolis Team will be presenting how Expo XT improves visibility and productivity as it quantifies every communication by tracking user engagement in virtual meetings, voice calls, messaging, and file sharing. Metropolis’ UC analytics products (OfficeWatch, ProfitWatch and QLive) include historical call reporting, true real-time monitoring, graphical dashboards, and advanced alerting tools like screen pop, email, and SMS notifications for 911 calls, trunk capacity and toll fraud breaches.
“Get ready for a game-changing upgrade! Expo XT is about to revolutionize the way users of Microsoft Teams, Webex, Zoom, and other platforms work. We are ecstatic to bring this innovative solution to the market and can't wait for you to experience the transformation for yourself”, exclaimed Arthur Brodeur, Director of Engagement at Metropolis. "This solution has been adopted by some of the most prestigious companies across the globe, and we have no doubt that it has the potential to revolutionize the way businesses communicate and collaborate." Expo XT can be found on AppSource.
Metropolis Corp is a Fort Lauderdale based software manufacturer and multi-Industry leader specializing in telecom data; providing call accounting and business intelligence workplace analytics to help organizations across the globe improve their enterprise visibility, enabling vigorous risk management decisions. To learn more about Metropolis, please visit https://www.metropolis.com.
