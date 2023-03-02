Cumbres & Toltec Scenic Railroad to Open 2023 Season with Memorial Day Weekend Special Departures
The nation's longest, highest and most authentic steam railroad returns to service in the Colorado + New Mexico mountains over Memorial Day Weekend.
We are thrilled so many people are planning to take a trip of a lifetime on the Cumbres & Toltec. If you want onboard the nation’s longest, highest and most authentic steam railroad, reserve early!”CHAMA, NM, USA, March 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Cumbres & Toltec Scenic Railroad (C&TSRR) will jumpstart its 2023 season with special Memorial Day Weekend departures. These excursions are expected to sell out, adding to the Railroad’s extremely strong start in early ticket sales, which have surpassed even pre-pandemic levels.
— Scott Gibbs, C&TSRR, Colorado Commissioner & president
“We are absolutely thrilled that in 2023 so many people are planning to take a trip of a lifetime on the Cumbres & Toltec Scenic Railroad,” said Scott Gibbs, Colorado Commissioner and president of the C&TSRR. “Our sales are off to their best start ever, with premium seating on select summer and fall weekends close to sold out. If you want to get onboard the nation’s longest, highest and most authentic steam railroad this year, it’s best to reserve early!”
Early reservations are also strongly advised for Memorial Day Weekend departures which are extremely limited.
Memorial Day Weekend Special Departures:
On May 27, Locomotive #315 will lead an historic consist of 1880 Denver & Rio Grande passenger cars from Antonito to Osier Station and back. On May 28, Locomotive #168 will head the historic consist on the same route. Both excursions depart at 10 a.m., returning at 5:15 p.m., and will make several photo run-bys where passengers can depart the train to take dramatic photos. Only 66 lucky people can ride on each of these museum-quality trips, which are expected to sell out and offer a most historic start to the 2023 season!
Chama Station will also host Memorial Day Weekend departures on May 27 and 28. Each day, the Chama Express will depart at 1 p.m. and steam up thrilling Windy Point to the summit of Cumbres Pass. At 10,015 feet, this is the highest point reached by any steam train in America. The train will then return to Chama Station at 4 p.m. This trip allows for plenty of time to enjoy a pre-departure brunch or lunch and Memorial Day Weekend festivities in Chama. It’s the perfect way to ease into the 2023 season.
Tickets for each of the Memorial Weekend historic consist trips are $200 for adult coach ($215 to ride in a Denver & Rio Grande Caboose); $100 for a child ages 6-12 and $50 for children ages 2-5. A boxed lunch is included. If you book both excursions, you get a 25% discount on the second one. Memorial Day Weekend Chama Express tickets prices start at $90, children 6-12 are $45 and children 2-5 are $25. Lunch is not included.
Regular 2023 Service Commences June 3:
Regular passenger service begins June 3 and runs through October 21. Trains depart from both Antonito and Chama six days a week, Tuesday–Sunday. Trip options include:
● All Aboard Full Excursion Trips, travel by train the full line between Chama, NM and Antonito, Colo. and include a one-hour bus ride. These trips are called the Antonito All Aboard and the Chama All Aboard and include lunch and motorcoach service. Adult ticket prices start at $135 for summer departures and $155 for the fall season.
● Half Limited Trips travel half the C&TS line from either Chama, NM or Antonito, Colo to the mid-way point of Osier Station and back to the point of origin. Chama Limited or the Antonito Limited both include lunch and are both solely via train, with no bus service. Adult ticket prices start at $115 for summer and $135 for the fall season.
● Express Options are perfect for people short on time, families and people who want to “chase the train” as well as ride it. The three-and-a-half hour Cumbres Express departs from Cumbres Pass at 11:10 am, heads to Osier for lunch service (included in the price) and returns to Cumbres at 2:45 p.m. Adult tickets start at $115. Over Memorial Day Weekend and on select Fridays (June 30, July 7, 14 & 21), the Chama Express will depart Chama at 1 p.m. and travel to Cumbres Pass, the highest operational railroad pass in the country and back to Chama by 3:30 p.m. Lunch is not included. Adult ticket prices start at $90, children 6-12 are $45 and children 2-5 are $25.
● Special Trips are trips that do not run weekly and for 2023 will include June 11 and September 10 departures of the popular Geology Train, a Fourth of July Dinner Train and several special runs of the Galloping Goose in September. Tickets prices vary. See website for more information.
About the Cumbres & Toltec Scenic Railroad
The Cumbres & Toltec Scenic Railroad follows the original 64-miles of tracks first laid down in 1880, crossing the borders of Colorado and New Mexico 11 times, as it skirts along canyon walls through Toltec Gorge, burrows through tunnels, steams over Cascade Trestle (137-feet above a roaring river), and climbs to the top of 10,015-foot Cumbres Pass, the highest point reached by any steam railroad in North America.
The railroad has been featured in more than 40 motion pictures, including Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade, Hostiles and more. The railroad also has the country’s largest collection of narrow-gauge locomotives and cars.
Traveling on the train provides the most authentic look at steam railroading in the 1880s. Passengers can move between cars, ride outdoors on a gondola car, listen to a steam whistle echo down a canyon, enjoy mile after mile of aspen and conifer forest, see wildlife such as elk, deer and sometimes even bear from their seats, or visit the bar and snack car -- all at a pleasant top speed of 12 mph.
To book your trip and for complete information, visit: www.cumbrestoltec.com or call 1-888-286-2737.
