New EU study shows resilience and response in EU neighbouring countries during COVID-19 pandemic

A new study, developed through the joint efforts of the European Training Foundation (ETF) and Eurofound, shows the resilience and response that citizens in the EU and ten EU neighbouring countries, including Georgia and Moldova, demonstrated during the COVID-19 pandemic. The report, “Living, working and COVID-19”, highlights that despite the challenges, citizens from these countries remain optimistic.

The report says that the COVID-19 pandemic continues to cast a shadow of financial insecurity and social turmoil over residents in the European Union’s neighbouring countries. Up to 81% of people in these countries are facing exposure to poverty and one in five people have lost their jobs or have seen their working hours be reduced, with 75% of young adults aged 18 to 44 reporting depression. Despite this, a substantial 63% of people remain optimistic about their future, outpacing the Europeans at 50%.

Concerning teleworking, a significant number of individuals in EU neighbouring countries lack the technology and equipment needed for remote work. The report shows that these countries have a higher proportion of employees who never work from home (62%) compared to the EU (23%). At the same time, 53% of employed respondents stated that their employers did not pay for job-related training.

These findings highlight the importance of investing in education and the potential of teleworking as a tool for work-life balance and flexibility, says ETF.

“With the imminent European Year of Skills, the report is a call to action for the development of essential skills,” says a press release by the ETF. “The EU’s initiative will support small and medium-sized enterprises in addressing skills shortages and promote reskilling and upskilling of the workforce to boost the EU’s 2030 social targets, which include 60% of adults participating in yearly training and 78% in employment.”

