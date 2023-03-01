Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,135 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 372,931 in the last 365 days.

EU-funded project in Moldova helps increase the number of energy auditors 

An EU-funded project in Moldova conducted a ‘training for trainers’ programme for energy auditors in the industrial sector in February.

Eighteen experts who participated in the training programme will now be able to train other energy auditors.

The courses were conducted by a team of experts from Romania, with strong experience in the industrial sector.

“The energy audit is a diagnosis with which any project to improve energy efficiency starts, either in a building or in a production company. Considering that in the Republic of Moldova the energy intensity is about three times higher than in the European Union, the ability to carry out comprehensive energy audits will contribute to increasing the competitiveness of our enterprises,” said Mihail Lupu, programme manager.

The training programme was conducted in partnership with the Energy Efficiency Agency (AEE) and the Technical University of Moldova (UTM) with the support of the programme ‘Addressing the impacts of the energy crisis in the Republic of Moldova’, financed by the EU and implemented by UNDP Moldova. With a budget of €10 million, the programme helps fight climate change by reducing the impact of the energy crisis and mitigating the burden of energy poverty.

Find out more

Press release

You just read:

EU-funded project in Moldova helps increase the number of energy auditors 

Distribution channels: Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more