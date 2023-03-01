EU-funded project in Moldova helps increase the number of energy auditors 

An EU-funded project in Moldova conducted a ‘training for trainers’ programme for energy auditors in the industrial sector in February.

Eighteen experts who participated in the training programme will now be able to train other energy auditors.

The courses were conducted by a team of experts from Romania, with strong experience in the industrial sector.

“The energy audit is a diagnosis with which any project to improve energy efficiency starts, either in a building or in a production company. Considering that in the Republic of Moldova the energy intensity is about three times higher than in the European Union, the ability to carry out comprehensive energy audits will contribute to increasing the competitiveness of our enterprises,” said Mihail Lupu, programme manager.

The training programme was conducted in partnership with the Energy Efficiency Agency (AEE) and the Technical University of Moldova (UTM) with the support of the programme ‘Addressing the impacts of the energy crisis in the Republic of Moldova’, financed by the EU and implemented by UNDP Moldova. With a budget of €10 million, the programme helps fight climate change by reducing the impact of the energy crisis and mitigating the burden of energy poverty.

