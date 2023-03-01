Submit Release
EU and UNDP conduct a high-level forum to preserve and restore Ukrainian forests

The European Union and the United Nations Development Programme conducted a high-level forum to preserve and restore Ukrainian forests. The ‘Forests of Ukraine: European Integration, War, Climate Change and Modern Reforms’ interregional educational and practical forum took place on 21–22 February.

More than 150 participants – legislative and executive authorities, non-governmental organisations, socially responsible businesses, leading national and international experts, scientists, and innovators – joined the event in Kyiv and online.

The forum was designed to come up with proposals to preserve and restore forests; assess current forestry reforms in the context of war, the energy crisis and economic recovery; popularise international experience and enable professional networking.

As a result, the participants developed a draft resolution which will be directed to specialised governmental institutions.

The forum was organised in partnership with the Professional Association of Environmentalists of Ukraine in the framework of the United Nations Recovery and Peacebuilding Programme.

