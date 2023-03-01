Submit Release
Simply Driven Search, Has Been Named as One of the Best Places to Work in Indiana Companies for 2023

PLANO, TX, USA, March 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Simply Driven Search – A member of the Sanford Rose Associates® network of offices, Has Been Named as One of the Best Places to Work in Indiana Companies for 2023

Simply Driven Search announced today that it has been recognized as being one of Indiana’s Best Places to Work in 2023.

Kent Burns, Founder and CEO of Simply Driven Search said, “It’s a tremendous honor to be recognized as one of Indiana’s Best Places to Work for 2023. Curating an exceptional company culture is a passion of mine. The most important lives that Simply Driven impacts are the those of the people who work here.”

The search for the best companies across Indiana was based on internal communication, diversity, recognition, employee work-life balance, employee education, retention and more. The Indiana Chamber reviewed organizations over a multitude of industries across Indiana including Carmel, Evansville, Fishers, Fort Wayne, Indianapolis, Marion, Plainfield, Warsaw and Washington. Simply Driven is truly honored to be ranked amongst so many small and large organizations.

Read full article here: https://www.indianachamber.com/best-places-to-work-in-indiana-companies-named-for-2023/

