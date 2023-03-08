House of Kerry makes its debut at NYFW, looks inspired by strong women

My Landscape Stripes 'House of Kerry' Joie de Vivre collections by Christine O'Donoghue de Vries culture art music The beekeeper House of Kerry NYFW

House of Kerry by designer Christine O'Donoghue de Vries showcases at New York Fashion Week. Looks inspired by strong women

KILLARNEY, CO. KERRY, IRELAND, March 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- House of Kerry with designs by artist/designer Christine O' Donoghue de Vries presented its "Joie de Vivre" silk scarf collection, celebrating music, art and culture and its clothing collection celebrating nature and artisan heritage at New York Fashion Week in February 2023. House of Kerry was part of the Flying Solo (largest platform for independent designers in the U.S.) New York Ffashion Week show with designers from all over the globe represented. Christine from Muckross, Killarney, Ireland as well as being an artist/designer also farms with her family and is a beekeeper. Christine's art dreamscape prints were strongly inspired by the wild landscape of the Kerry coast, the fuchsia hedgerows and native bees essential for pollination and for the planet's survival. The clothing collection all made from natural fabrics took the form of end of line luxury Irish metallic linen (by Master weavers in linen), couture wool and silk. Scalloped hems and panels featured in trench coats and shirtdresses for a feminine understated look. Elegant wearable art silk kimonos as well as a check grey couture tweed suit with scalloped hems completed the looks. All fabrics used are natural and respect the biodiversity of the area they come from.

Being the month of February St. Gobnait, patron saint of beekeepers and St Brigid, female patron saint of Ireland inspired the looks in the show. One look featured a "beekeeper" complete with beekeepers veil. This look included a metallic Irish linen blanket scarf embellished with black translucent offcuts of silk to mimic the flutter of bee wings and "eyespots" inspired by the predatory features of butterflies made up of offcuts of silk and wool. Most clothing pieces are limited edition, made in Ireland. The silk scarves, permeated with patterns of bees, swans and music and the fuchsia are printed near Lake Como in Italy.

Images: Getty