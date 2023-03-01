Benjamin Moore Hosts Contractor Appreciation Month in Celebration of Pro Painters

Benjamin Moore, North America's favorite paint, color and coatings brand, is pleased to announce Contractor Appreciation Month 2023, building on its first-ever Contractor Appreciation Week last year.

Taking place throughout the month of March, Contractor Appreciation Month is an expression of gratitude to painting contractors for the work that they do every day to transform and refresh ordinary spaces with precision. In recognition of the dedication and craft of the thousands of professional painters around North America, the month-long celebration will include in-store events, giveaways, product demonstrations and more, alongside Benjamin Moore representatives and retailers.

"Benjamin Moore has long-been committed to supporting industry professionals by offering the highest quality paints and providing the tools and resources to grow their businesses," said Craig Bunting, Director of Customer Segments at Benjamin Moore. "In partnership with our independent retailers, we honor residential and commercial painting contractors and encourage communities to join in our effort to thank your local painters for beautifying the world around us."

To extend the celebration, Benjamin Moore has teamed up with streetwear brand MA®KET and its founder Mike Cherman to create an exclusive capsule collection inspired by the classic contractor work wear. Honoring the unsung artists that revitalize spaces throughout the community, the collection features limited edition apparel including work jackets, carpenter pants, long- and short-sleeve tees and beanies. The collection drops March 29th live on video shopping platform NTWRK. Contractors around the country will be equipped with pieces from the capsule and consumers can shop the collection at a pop-up store in L.A., beginning on March 29th.

To learn more about Contractor Appreciation Month and the collection, follow along on Instagram (@benjaminmoorepro) and TikTok (@benjaminmoore), or find your local retailer to stay connected on the latest updates and events by visiting www.benjaminmoore.com.

About Benjamin Moore

Benjamin Moore, a Berkshire Hathaway company, was founded in 1883 and remains one of the world's leading paint, color and coatings brands. A manufacturer of premium quality residential and commercial coatings, Benjamin Moore maintains a relentless commitment to innovation and sustainable manufacturing practices. The portfolio spans the brand's flagship paint lines including Aura®, Regal® Select, Ben, Ultra Spec®, Advance®, Scuff-X, Insl-X® and more. Benjamin Moore is renowned for its more than 3,500 unmatchable colors, and its design tools and expertise for consumers and professionals alike. Benjamin Moore products are available exclusively from more than 8,500 locally owned and operated paint, decorating and hardware retailers throughout the United States, Canada and another 74 countries globally.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230301005933/en/