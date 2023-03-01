Scar Treatment Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product, By Scar Type, By End-Use, By Region And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030

NEW YORK, March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

Scar Treatment Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Topical, Laser, Injectables), By Scar Type (Stretch Marks, Atrophic), By End-Use, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030

Scar Treatment Market Growth & Trends

The global scar treatment market size is expected to reach USD 54.9 billion by 2030, and is expected to expand at 9.9% CAGR from 2023 to 2030. Scar treatment market is developing at a fast rate due to the growing awareness among people regarding aesthetics.

The appearance of different types of scars poses a huge challenge to the day-to-day lifestyle of victims while affecting their aesthetic appeal.Hence, this factor is expected to develop an increased need for scar treatment.

Acne scars are one of the most common concerns for women, which disrupt their aesthetic appeal, making them uncomfortable. Consequently, the demand for scar treatment products is expected to rise, owing to the growing concern for aesthetics.

The aesthetic industry witnessed significant setbacks due to the COVID-19 pandemic in the second and third quarters of 2020.Since the majority of procedures were not medical necessities, lockdowns in several countries led to the closure of beauty clinics, med spas, dermatology clinics, and retail stores.

However, online consultancy helps patients overcome these problems.

The increasing number of road accidents globally continues to lead to several face and body marks, which frequently need surgical treatment.As a result, patients who have undergone such procedures are usually given topical scar reduction products.

Cosmetic surgeries using laser instruments are also gaining popularity to treat severe road accident scars.A victim's daily life is hampered by post-burn marks.

Plastic surgeries or resurfacing laser therapies are being used to remove these marks.

Scar removal products that are technologically advanced are widely available on the market, which reduces pain and makes scar treatment a simple process. For instance, UltraPulse by Lumenis uses CO2 laser to treat acne scars, which reduces the risk of pain during the treatment process.

Scar Treatment Market Report Highlights

Topical products dominated the market in 2022 due to the higher adoption of creams and gels for treating scars, such as acne, surgical marks, and burns

Laser products are anticipated to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to the continuous introduction of technically advanced laser instruments

Atrophic scars held the largest share in 2022 as acne prevalence remains more common among women, who constitute the majority of the target population

North America dominated the market in 2022 owing to the high penetration of laser-based products in scar treatment and skin rejuvenation

