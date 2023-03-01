“Main Street Day” at the Capitol to be Held April 4

The Oklahoma Main Street Center will play host to Main Street programs from across the state Tuesday, April 4, for Main Street Day at the Capitol. All activities will begin at 9 a.m. on the state Capitol’s second floor. The Oklahoma Main Street Center, a division of the Oklahoma Department of Commerce, spearheads this annual event to showcase local downtowns and historic commercial districts.

“This is a day for each Main Street program to highlight their economic revitalization efforts and what the program has meant to their area , ” said Buffy Hughes, Oklahoma State Main Street Director. “Come see the displays, ask questions and learn about upcoming events happening all over the state. It takes a team of dedicated volunteers and other local people to make these programs thrive and we continue to be grateful for all their hard work.”

The Oklahoma Main Street Center will also recognize local program reinvestment milestones and announce newest additions to the program.

Since 1985, hardworking, local programs and their cities, along with the businesses and volunteers in their historic commercial districts, have generated more than $2.17 billion in total public and private reinvestment, created more than 21,000 new jobs and helped in the development of more than 8,800 new or expanded small businesses across the state.

For more information about Main Street Day at the Capitol, or to learn more about the Oklahoma Main Street Program, please call (405) 815-6552 or visit www.OKcommerce.gov/mainstreet.