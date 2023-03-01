ROOTS OF PEACE CELEBRATES 20 YEARS IN AFGHANISTAN
The Roots of Peace 20/20 Afghan Women Heroes photo exhibit will be formally launched in Abu Dhabi on International Women’s Day.
Afghanistan is a country 80% dependent upon agriculture for jobs and this photo exhibit depicts Afghan women as models of courage and inspiration.”ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, March 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Roots of Peace, a humanitarian non-profit organization, has launched a historical photo exhibit featuring the impact of Afghan women in agribusiness, supported by the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) and the U.S. Department of State through the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP). The exhibition pays tribute to the organization's 20th anniversary of cultivating peace through agriculture in Afghanistan and showcases twenty photos of Afghan women working in various sectors of agriculture.
Roots of Peace seeks to raise awareness of the role of Afghan women in agriculture through a colorful exhibit honoring Afghan women as breadwinners and contributors to the value chain of agriculture, from planting kitchen gardens to managing large farms to working as successful traders.
The Roots of Peace 20/20 Afghan Women Heroes photo exhibit will be formally launched in Abu Dhabi on March 8, 2023—International Women’s Day—coinciding with the 2nd Annual FORBES 30/50 Summit where Heidi Kuhn, Founder and CEO, Roots of Peace, will attend. Kuhn was selected as a FORBES 50 Over 50 Women of Impact and established the Women of Wisdom Circle with prominent Afghan women attending the conference last year to raise awareness regarding their impact on agriculture in the workforce.
“Afghanistan is a country 80% dependent upon agriculture for jobs,” stated Kuhn. “Women do a major part of the labor, whether in home gardens, small jam-processing, businesses or running farms when the male head of the family is absent. This photo exhibit depicts Afghan women as models of courage and inspiration, supporting an agrarian economy that could not function without them.”
While the role of women in Afghan society is in a state of flux owing to recent pronouncements by the Taliban regarding education, employment and movement of women outside of the home, Roots of Peace is committed to finding innovative solutions that would allow women to function at their full capacity within the confines of the law.
ABOUT ROOTS OF PEACE
For the past 25 years, Roots of Peace has worked in war-torn countries around the world to remove the remnants of war, landmines, and unexploded ordinances, and restore the land to rebuild peaceful communities for generations to come. More than 500 million smallholder farming households across the world live on less than $2 a day. Building a sustainable, regenerative source of income that gives families livelihoods and stability is one of the most pressing issues to be addressed in post-conflict countries. With the help of Roots of Peace, farmers are addressing the key challenges to increased income by applying modern technology and farming techniques that result in increased yields and sustainability.
The Roots of Peace “Mines to Vines” approach has impacted over one million farmers and families. By removing landmines and the remnants of war, Roots of Peace frees land held hostage by unrest. In Afghanistan, it has facilitated the export of fresh fruits, nuts, and spices to markets around the world, contributing to the increase in Afghan agricultural exports from $250 million in 2014 to over $1.4 billion in 2020. Roots of Peace’s award-winning methodology is rooted in building a business model for peace: providing market-driven solutions tailored to rural communities in war-torn lands and serving as a catalyst for industry-wide development across the world. www.RootsofPeace.org.
