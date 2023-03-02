Idaho First Bank Announces Opening of Full-Service Branch in Bend, Oregon

BEND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, March 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Idaho First Bank (the "Bank") (OTC: IDFB) is proud to announce the opening of its new full-service branch in Bend, Oregon. Located at 1002 NW Bond Street, Suite 101, Bend, OR 97703. The new branch, officially opened to the public starting on February 13th, with operating hours from 10 am to 5 pm, Monday through Friday.

Celebrating this new opening will be a Grand Opening and Ribbon Cutting event at the new branch on April 7th, 2023, at 3pm.

The tagline of “People First. Community First.” is core to the IFB mission of providing a holistic approach to their customers and community. To accomplish this, Idaho First Bank has a Loan Production Office within the same block on NW Bond Street directly above Deschutes Brewery. The two together provide a complete array of banking solutions for the Bend community, including commercial and personal lending, cash management services, competitive deposit offerings and a friendly personalized service that is rare in today’s business climate. “Our goal is to make banking services easily accessible to our customers while becoming an integral and invested part of the community we serve. We invite folks to stop in, say hi and enjoy a cup of coffee with us,” stated CEO, Todd Cooper.

"We are committed to providing the highest level of service and support to the Bend community and we look forward to serving our customers from our new location," shared Steve Ferber, Area Market Leader.

What sets Idaho First Bank apart is its commitment to providing personalized, community-focused banking services. The Bank has a long history of supporting local businesses and organizations through numerous economic shifts, and its staff is made up of experienced professionals who are dedicated to providing the best possible solutions to their customers.

About Idaho First Bank

Idaho First Bank (IFB) is a full-service state-chartered community bank established in October 2005 and headquartered in McCall, Idaho. Known for its People First and Community First motto, the Bank serves the greater Southwest Idaho and Central Oregon communities. Branch locations include McCall, New Meadows, Eagle, Ketchum, Nampa, Boise, and Bend. Idaho First Bank is a member of the FDIC and an Equal Housing Lender. For more information, visit us at www.idahofirstbank.com.



This release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (“PSLRA”). Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, economic conditions, the regulatory environment, loan concentrations, vendors, employees, technology, competition, and interest rates. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements. Idaho First Bank has no obligation to publicly update forward-looking statements after the date of this release. This statement is included for the express purpose of invoking PSLRA’s safe harbor provisions.