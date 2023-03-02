Willow Lake Métis Group and Edge Energy Logistics Enter New Strategic Partnership
The partnership between two Indigenous companies will create mutual benefits and economic opportunities for Willow Lake Métis Nation in the Wood Buffalo Region.
WLMG’s relationship with Edge Energy Logistics Inc. is an exciting opportunity for us to strengthen Indigenous business across Alberta and deliver value for both our communities and industry leaders.”REGIONAL MUNICIPALITY OF WOOD BUFFALO, AB, CANADA, March 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Willow Lake Métis Group (WLMG) and Edge Energy Logistics Inc., announced today they will enter into a newly formed partnership agreement, increasing their joint presence in the Wood Buffalo Region. The new partnership recognizes WLMG’s ongoing efforts to partner with local and Indigenous-owned businesses. The partnership will provide increased capacity to the WLMG for service and drilling rig moves, equipment hauling, pipe handling and hauling, along with various other logistical services in Alberta.
— Andy Harnett, Chief Executive Officer
The WLMG was created to support and contribute to the local economy and the future sustainability of the Willow Lake Métis Nation. This latest partnership is another step towards establishing strong relationships with industry partners, especially other Indigenous-owned businesses, allowing WLMG to become the strategic Indigenous industry partner of choice. WLMG is working to provide industry with a different indigenous community-based business model in providing full-service expertise for large scale projects, including maintenance, turnaround, facility services, and Logistics.
Edge Energy Logistics Inc. is a privately owned transportation and heavy-hauling firm with locations in Lac La Biche, Nisku, Slave Lake, White Court, and Wabasca, AB. With over 70 years of industry experience, Edge Energy Logistics Inc. delivers results for clients while maintaining a strong commitment to HSE and community investment. Edge Energy is a full member with the Canadian Council for Aboriginal Business, Resource One Aboriginal Business Association (ROABA), ISNet World, and ComplyWorks. They are also COR certified through the Alberta Construction Safety Association.
“At Edge Energy, our ultimate goal is to deliver value to people and communities by serving them safely and effectively. Our new partnership with WLMG alongside the people of WLMN aligns with our vision and values, while also strengthening Indigenous business across northern Alberta,” said Dustin Rizzoli, President, Edge Energy Logistics Inc. “This partnership is a significant advancement for Edge Energy and WLMG, we’re excited to see where the future takes us.”
About Willow Lake Métis Group
The Willow Lake Métis Group exists to ensure our community has an opportunity to be industry leaders that contribute to our local economy and the future sustainability of our community. We are proud to have established strong relationships within the region that allow us to become your strategic Indigenous industry partner. Working with each of the industry partners allows us to provide full-service expertise for large-scale projects. We can handle a multitude of services related to maintenance, turnaround, and servicing of your facility. We are continuing to work towards building capacity and strengthening our mandate. Willow Lake Métis Group looks forward to working with the major industry players within Alberta to provide service and partnership at a new standard.
