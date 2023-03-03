Dr. Red Alinsod, M.D. is Among the First Doctors in America to be Named a Best Doctor by the Women’s Choice Award
Dr. Red Alinsod, M.D. is Among the First Doctors in America to be Named a Best Doctor by the Women’s Choice Award
It is truly an honor giving a woman a second chance, giving her the confidence and comfort to resume an intimate life is a reward I cherish.”IRVINE, CALIFORNIA, USA, March 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WomenCertified Inc., home of the Women’s Choice Award and partner to hundreds of hospitals and healthcare facilities, now identifies the Best Doctors across America, based on numerous points of objective criteria such as certifications and affiliations, minimum years of experience, medical license and medical background checks, and a unique and stringent process of analyzing patient reviews from across numerous publicly available sources that would yield a minimum of a 4.2 patient satisfaction rating.
— Dr. Red Alinsod
"It is truly an honor giving a woman a second chance, giving her the confidence and comfort to resume an intimate life is a reward I cherish. The second biggest joy I have is to share my skills with my fellow surgeons. That too is a core joy." said Dr. Red Alinsod.
Delia Passi, Founder of Women’s Choice Award and leading consumer advocate for women says, “Women carry the burden of finding the best doctors for her and her family. We have helped millions of women find the Best Hospitals, Mammogram Centers, Breast Centers and Nursing Homes for a dozen years and it’s time we help her find the Best Doctors”.
Earning the Women’s Choice Award is particularly challenging as it entails meeting specific criteria points as indicated in a national survey by women across America. And as research shows, women are the chief healthcare officers of the household, and have the highest expectations of their providers- as they should.
Dr. Alinsod is instrumental in the development of aesthetic vulvovaginal surgery. He founded “CAVS” (Congress for Aesthetic Vulvovaginal Surgery) in 2005 and is considered one of the pioneers of this evolving field. He is responsible for the current techniques in radiofrequency labiaplasty of the minora, the “Barbie” and Hybrid Look labiaplasty, invented the Medial Curvilinear Labia Majoraplasty, and the central and lateral clitoral hood reductions. He developed the combination Pudenal-Levator Block for In-Office Awake/No IV labiaplasty and vaginoplasty and has taught this technique worldwide. He was also the first surgeon to perform non-invasive labia majora RF skin tightening and RF vaginal canal tightening. He is currently the Medical Director for Women’s Health for Thermi Aesthetics developing specific devices and treatments for women who suffer from labial and vaginal laxity. Red is highly sought after in presenting talks locally and nationally and in teaching physicians the art and science of pelvic reconstructive surgery as well as aesthetic vulvovaginal surgery. His one-on-one surgical preceptorships have had profound effects in the practices of many gynecologists and urologists. Red’s focus continues to be on reconstructive and aesthetic vulvovvaginal surgery to improve patient lives.
ABOUT WOMEN’S CHOICE AWARD®
The Women’s Choice Award has been identifying the Best Hospitals™ for over a decade. It is a trusted referral source and coveted credential that identifies the nation’s best hospitals based on robust criteria that includes relevant clinical performance, patient satisfaction and appropriate accreditations. The Women’s Choice Award Best Doctors™ recognizes doctors who are providing the highest level of care and commitment to their patients’ health and well-being. The Women's Choice Award is the only designation that takes into consideration the preferences of women when selecting a hospital or healthcare provider. Visit http://www.womenschoiceaward.com/ to learn more.
