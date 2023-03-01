NC State Supporters To Host First Ever Meet the Pack Fan Event for Baseball to Create NIL Opportunities for Players
Live event will feature a silent auction, player memorabilia, and fan experiences or visit the online team shop for player products and exclusive experiences.
I’m happy we’re going to have a quality NIL event on campus that will bring together fans and sponsors, while showcasing the quality players we have on our roster.”RALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, March 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Devoted NC State supporters have come together with head baseball coach, Elliott Avent, to launch the first-ever Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) player campaign and fan event on Sunday, April 2nd at Doak Field, immediately following the noon game against the Louisville Cardinals.
— Head Baseball Coach Elliott Avent
Obsesh, a leading athlete sports platform, is teaming up with NC State Baseball players to create exciting new opportunities for every member of the team to benefit. The live event will feature a silent auction, player memorabilia, and fan experiences. For anyone who can’t attend, there is an online team shop that features individual player products and exclusive experiences to purchase all season long.
“It’s an exciting time for NC State Baseball, and I’m happy we’re going to have a quality NIL event on campus that will bring together fans and sponsors while showcasing the quality people we have on our roster,” said Coach Avent. “Plan to bring the whole family out on Sunday afternoon to watch a competitive conference game, then stick around to meet all of our athletes after the game. It’s going to be a great day!”
“This is really the first time an NIL player-focused event of this kind is being held for NC State Baseball. For our fans and larger community, we’re making it easy to support your favorite players, and get photos and bragging rights,” said Haze Lancaster, sponsor for the player campaign. “For donors and sponsors, it’s a chance to cement your business’s legacy as one that is there to directly support the Wolfpack baseball players.”
The must-attend Meet the Pack event on April 2nd follows the NC State vs Louisville baseball game which is set to draw more than 3,000+ attendees. Playing in one of the most competitive conferences in the country, NC State was picked to finish in the top three in the Atlantic Division. Sponsors already include Wetherill Engineering , BlueLena, Inside Pack Sports, Mosquito Authority, Pest Authority, Turnbridge Marketing, Battle Island Apparel, and Obsesh.
To learn more about the event, sponsor or support an athlete, visit the event website and team NIL shop.
