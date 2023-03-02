Edison Interactive Ranks No. 19 on Inc. Magazine’s List of the Rocky Mountain Region’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies

Edison Interactive named to Inc Regionals Rocky Mountain List for Second Straight Year, Coming in at Number 19 Edison Interactive ranked #19 on Inc Regionals Rocky Mountain list

Edison Interactive named to prestigious list for the second year in a row with 261 percent revenue growth

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, March 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Inc. Magazine announced that Edison Interactive is No. 19 on its third annual Inc. 5000 Regionals: Rocky Mountain list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing Rocky Mountain private companies, based in Colorado, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, Utah, and Wyoming. Born of the annual Inc. 5000 franchise, this regional list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the Rocky Mountain economy’s most dynamic segment–its independent small businesses.

“Edison is thrilled to have been named to the Inc. 5000 Regionals Rocky Mountain list for the second straight year, coming in at 19 with 261% two-year revenue growth,” said Jeremy Ostermiller, CEO and co-founder of Edison Interactive. “Our mission is to connect brands to consumers in more meaningful ways. We deliver innovative, connected device solutions that better the end-user experience, put control back into our customer’s hands and help businesses turn screen networks into revenue-generating platforms. We couldn’t be more proud of our team, partners and investors for believing in our vision and helping us achieve this growth.”

The companies on this list show a remarkable growth rate across all industries in the Rocky Mountain region. Between 2019 and 2021, these private companies had an average growth rate of 414 percent and, in 2021 alone, they added 3,399 jobs and nearly $1.3 billion to the Rocky Mountain region’s economy.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000 Regionals: Rocky Mountain, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, metro area, and other criteria, can be found at inc.com/rocky-mountain.

“This year’s Inc. 5000 Regional winners represent one of the most exceptional and exciting lists of America’s off-the-charts growth companies. They’re disrupters and job creators, and all delivered an outsize impact on the economy. Remember their names and follow their lead. These are the companies you’ll be hearing about for years to come,” said Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. magazine.

Edison Interactive is a content management system for connected devices that leverages the latest technologies in mobile edge computing, 5G and artificial intelligence. A fully customizable solution for TVs, mobile devices, tablets, and connected vehicles, the Edison platform provides valuable user insights, access to premium content such as live TV powered by DISH Business and helps businesses generate revenue through e-commerce activity and advertising.

About Edison Interactive

Edison Interactive is a leading out-of-home (OOH) content management system (CMS) for connected devices in golf cars, rental vehicles, hotel rooms and beyond. Focused on digitally transforming the customer experience, Edison is known for its vast network of premium displays, digital signage and infotainment solutions. The Edison platform delivers valuable back-end insights and management capabilities for businesses while providing end-users with meaningful content and features that can be monetized. With a predominantly Fortune 500 client base, including Verizon Wireless, Avis Budget Group and Yahoo!, EI was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. For more, visit www.edisoninteractive.com.

