Akopyan Law Firm, A.P.C. Protects Employees' Right to Rest & Recover in LA

An employment law firm in SoCal stands ready to fight for employees who have been denied paid sick time off by their employers in the LA and its surroundings.

“In California, eligible employees are entitled to a certain amount of paid sick time off,” said Michael Akopyan, founder and employment lawyer at the Akopyan Law Firm. Akopyan went on to add that to be eligible for sick leaves, a California employee must meet the following criteria among others:

• work for the same employer, on or after January 1, 2015, for at least 30 days within a year in California.

• satisfy a 90-day employment period before taking any sick leave.

Each situation is different, though, so the best way for an employee to determine if their rights have been violated is to contact an employment lawyer to discuss the specifics of the case.

“We are dedicated to protecting employees and enforcing their rights,” added Akopyan.

Each lawyer at the Akopyan Law Firm, A.P.C. has more than a decade of experience in litigating employment cases and personal injury cases. The Akopyan Law Firm, A.P.C. is dedicated to protecting the rights of workers who fall victim to discrimination, harassment, retaliation, wrongful termination, or other illegal conduct in the workplace. Employees who are terminated, laid-off, or demoted often don't know their rights and needlessly suffer at the hands of their supervisors and/or employers. Every employee deserves to work in an environment free of discrimination, harassment and retaliation.

Akopyan Law Firm A.P.C.'s team of attorneys Ani M. Akopyan and Michael Akopyan (https://www.akopyanlaw.com/attorneys/michael-akopyan/) were named to the 2020, 2021, and 2022 Southern California Super Lawyers List. Ani and Michael have combined experience of over 30 years. They have recovered millions of dollars for their clients.

For more information, please visit https://www.akopyanlaw.com/practice-areas/ or call (818) 509-9975 today for a complimentary case evaluation.

About Akopyan Law Firm, A.P.C.

The Akopyan Law Firm is committed to restoring the balance of power against the government, large corporations, and insurance companies alike whenever they seek to deprive people of their rights. The Akopyan Law Firm is dedicated to defending its clients against oppression and can stand up for them in their time of need.

The Akopyan Law Firm's employment lawyers in Burbank are dedicated to helping employees stand up for themselves and speak truth to power whenever they are wronged. The Akopyan Law Firm has experience handling nearly every kind of employment law case.

