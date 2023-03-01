O’so Brewing is Marching Towards a Goal of $20,000 Raised to Send Deserving Vets to Washington DC

Can render of the Never Forgotten Lager that drives donations.

O'so Brewing is expanding the scope of donations to all Honor Flight Hubs servicing Wisconsin through a 5k Run/Walk and donations per unit of beer sold.

PLOVER, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES, March 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- O’so Brewing is at it again with the second year of Fundraising for the Honor Flights of WI. On May 20th O’so will host its second annual run/walk for the Never Forgotten Honor Flight. Last year’s Inaugural run had over 250 runners. The goal this year is 400.

In addition to the Run/Walk, O’so will release Never Forgotten Lager for the 2nd year. With every case and keg sold $2 and $14 respectively are donated to local Honor Flights all over the state of Wisconsin. Never Forgotten Lager is slated to release in the latter half of April.

In 2022, O’so helped raise over $8,400 dollars for the Never Forgotten Honor Flight. This year they are shooting for $20,000, supporting all of the Honor Flight hubs that service Wisconsin. Their goal is made possible with the help of a wider distribution network, additional marketing, and new sponsors and participants in the May 20th Run/Walk.

For more information about O’so’s mission this year, visit www.osobrewing.com/honorflightbeer.

Honor Flight was created to celebrate America’s veterans by inviting them to share in a day of honor at our nation’s memorials – giving them a hero’s welcome every step of the way. Vets fly into Washington D.C. and spend the day visiting the memorials that were built in their honor.

Timelapse of the Inaugural O'so Honor Flight 5K Run/Walk Start in 2022.