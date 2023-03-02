NCSD Foundation Encourages Communities to Hold Celebrations for Cancer Survivors on National Cancer Survivors Day® 2023

Registration is open for organizations and individuals interested in hosting an NCSD event to honor cancer survivors on Sunday, June 4, 2023.

USA, March 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Event registration is now open for National Cancer Survivors Day® 2023, to be held on Sunday, June 4.

This unique celebration will mark the 36th annual National Cancer Survivors Day® Celebration of Life. On this day, tens of thousands of people will gather in cities across the globe to recognize cancer survivors, raise awareness of the ongoing challenges cancer survivors face because of their disease, and – most importantly – celebrate life.

The National Cancer Survivors Day Foundation encourages anyone interested in holding an NCSD event in their local community to register their event with the Foundation by March 31, 2023, to meet the deadline to order official NCSD t-shirts and merchandise. There is no cost or obligation to register, but event coordinators must register their event each year to use the copyrighted National Cancer Survivors Day® name and logo. To register, visit ncsd.org/register.

National Cancer Survivors Day® is an annual worldwide Celebration of Life that is held on the first Sunday in June. It is the one day each year when people around the world come together to honor cancer survivors and raise awareness about the challenges of living with the disease.

“A ‘survivor’ is anyone living with a history of cancer – from the moment of diagnosis through the remainder of life,” according to the NCSD Foundation, administrator for the celebration.

Anyone – local cancer treatment centers, hospitals, organizations, support groups, religious institutions, and even individuals – can host a National Cancer Survivors Day® celebration in their local community. The only requirement is to register the event with the National Cancer Survivors Day Foundation. By registering your local event, NCSD event planners will gain access to many valuable resources, including the following:

– A step-by-step planning guide filled with information and resources to help you plan and promote your community’s Survivors Day celebration

– The exclusive National Cancer Survivors Day® Speakers Bureau Roster, which includes contact information for nearly 250 motivational and keynote speakers, celebrities, and medical professionals who are available for in-person and virtual NCSD events

– The NCSD Merchandise Catalog, where you can purchase National Cancer Survivors Day® keepsakes and t-shirts

– Exclusive high-resolution downloads of official NCSD logos

– Free Welcome Brochures, Cancer Survivor Resource Guides, and copies of Coping with Cancer® magazine to distribute at your event

Visit NCSD.org for more information about National Cancer Survivors Day® 2023 and how your community can take part in this time-honored Celebration of Life.

About the Foundation

The nonprofit National Cancer Survivors Day Foundation provides free guidance, education, and support to hundreds of hospitals, support groups, and other cancer-related organizations that host National Cancer Survivors Day® events in their communities. The Foundation’s primary mission is to bring awareness to the issues of cancer survivorship in order to better the quality of life for cancer survivors.

About National Cancer Survivors Day®

National Cancer Survivors Day® is an annual, treasured Celebration of Life that is held in hundreds of communities nationwide, and around the world, on the first Sunday in June. It is a CELEBRATION for those who have survived, an INSPIRATION for those recently diagnosed, a gathering of SUPPORT for families, and an OUTREACH to the community. On National Cancer Survivors Day®, thousands gather across the globe to honor cancer survivors and to show the world that life after a cancer diagnosis can be beautiful, meaningful, and triumphant.

It is a day for everyone, whether you’re a cancer survivor, a family member, friend, or medical professional. This day offers an opportunity for all people living with a history of cancer – including America’s more than 18 million cancer survivors – to connect with each other, celebrate milestones, and recognize those who have supported them along the way. It is also a day to draw attention to the ongoing challenges of cancer survivorship in order to promote more resources, research, and survivor-friendly legislation to improve cancer survivors’ quality of life.