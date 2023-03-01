Author and Retired Police Lieutenant Patricia Blake to be Featured on Close Up Radio

YERINGTON, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, March 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Have you ever felt the presence of angels? Do you believe angels walk among us even in these spiritually dark times of pandemics, war, natural disaster, crime, and political upheaval? People all over the world have shared true life accounts of angel sightings or guardian angels mysteriously appearing and saving their lives. The Bible does indeed affirm the existence of angels with lots of scriptural examples of angelic encounters. One such example being Genesis 18 when Abraham gets a visit from three men and one of them is an angel in the form of a man who promises Abraham, “I will return unto thee according to the time of life; and, lo, Sarah thy wife shall have a son” (Genesis 18:10). indicating that angels can indeed have the appearance of earthly human beings. The fact is, angels are walking among us every day reminding us that in the face of fear, despair, and helplessness, there is hope, comfort, love, and the promise of eternal life.

Patricia L. Blake is a retired police lieutenant and the author of Touched by the Hand of God in the City of Angels – Sent Me!

“There is a struggle between good and evil and that’s why angels on earth come in the form of first responders and their tremendous sacrifices putting their own safety on the line every day for us. Our first responders are unequivocally called by God to be our angels in our darkest moments of terror and fear they are here to protect, rescue, and comfort us.”

In Psalm 91, we are reminded that “God commands the angels to guard us in all our ways. With their hands, they shall support you, lest you strike your foot against a stone.”

As such, first responders are the heartfelt men and women, the heroes, the ones on the front lines who see things and undergo stress and trauma most of us couldn’t imagine, all to save our lives when we are in peril.

Patricia, a former LAPD officer, is one such angel on earth bringing light, love, and healing to us all. She was inspired to write her book Touched by the Hand of God in the City of Angels- SEND ME, to share her incredible true-life account in law enforcement.

Her book was written to honor fellow officers “whose purpose is to fight evil.”

Patricia, alongside her dedicated partners and fellow officers, reminds readers how harrowing it is to fight crime but together in unity, they brave the path and show us, unapologetically, how rewarding it is to go after the bad guys. In gripping detail, we take note of her determination, bravery, love, and respect for all beings including when she saves the precious life of a sad, petrified innocent pit bull, a pitiful stray living amount gang members and thugs. Patricia lovingly rescues him from the streets and the dog was later adopted by a wonderful police officer. Two lives were beautifully connected in unconditional love and there couldn’t be a happier ending.

Patricia urges us to remember that God holds us accountable for how we treat all our vulnerable innocent animals including stray dogs and cats on the streets in desperate need of loving homes. They are sentient beings, pure souls, and we have a responsibility from God to protect the defenseless and vulnerable that are here to teach us that love matters most. For this reason, animal rescuers are also First Responders, because they rescue and save valuable lives.

In one ne of her most heart wrenching chapters titled “The Baby Girl and the Monster,” Patricia also recounts the morally reprehensible acts of a father who physically and psychologically abuses his four-year-old daughter and when Patricia meets this beautiful child she is in hospital bed connected to tubes. Seeing this sweet little girl in the last moments of her innocent young life, Patricia is forever changed by her and encouraged to go on fighting injustice. May this precious child’s life not be in vain empowering us to respect first responders that go after these bad guys who commit truly heinous acts. That God loves us so much he sends first responders to put the bad guys in and try to find some form of justice.

Patricia’s book is a must read. It is of truth and a stark reminder that in the harsh realities of a world were evil lurks in every corner, God’s love is an eternal promise. Patricia’s book delights and saddens us, teaches and inspires us, and stays with us long after we turn the last page.

One of Patricia’s favorite quotes is from Winston Churchill. “Without courage all other virtues become meaningless.”

“Having courage means not tolerating injustice. It teaches us camaraderie and resilience and how we can triumph and survive even our darkest times.”

Close Up Radio will feature Patricia Blake in an interview with Jim Masters on Friday March 3rd at 3pm EST and on Friday March 10th at 3 p.m. at EST

