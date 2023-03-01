Kuul Evaporative Technologies hires Sean Barlett from Meta, continues to hire the best in evaporative technologies
We are proud that Kuul continues to be a company that attracts the best talent in evaporative technologies as we invest in our future growth”CENTER, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, March 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kuul Evaporative Technologies, a division of Portacool LLC, has continued to invest in the future of evaporative technologies by hiring Sean Barlett, a former facilities chemical engineer with Meta platforms, where he supported critical cooling systems at multiple data center campuses. In addition, Sean has had various engineering, project management and leadership roles in the water treatment industry supporting customers in the power, semiconductor, and oil and gas markets.
“We are proud that Kuul continues to be a company that attracts the best talent in evaporative technologies as we invest in our future growth”, states Ben Wulf, CEO of Portacool. “Our commitment to continuous improvement in evaporative technologies needs the best people in the industry, and Sean is a great example.”
As a Water Chemical Engineer at Kuul, Sean Barlett’s position will be pivotal in helping chart how Kuul’s clients can continue to optimize their evaporative cooling media usage.
“Kuul cares passionately about improving water usage within evaporative cooling systems, so to partner with like minded people that understand the intricacies of water usage, and how important it is for our future, makes a lot of sense for me” explains Sean.
Scott Stanfield, Director of Sales and Marketing at Kuul remarks “Kuul is committed to ensuring our clients have access to the best thinkers in the evaporative cooling industry, and Sean is another key figure within the Kuul organization that can help our clients innovate and find efficiencies in their water usage for cooling.”
About Kuul, a division of Portacool, Inc
Kuul pioneers smarter water use within evaporative technologies, providing superior expertise and products to various industries that utilize evaporative systems. Engineered and made in the U.S.A., Kuul evaporative media uses a proprietary application of geometrical, intelligent design to create the optimal cooling performance while using the highest quality raw materials. Kuul evaporative media is tailored for your specific needs - Kuul Evolution for data center and various HVAC applications, Kuul Vitality™ for agricultural applications, while Kuul Control™ is used for power generation and HVAC applications. Kuul is wholly owned by Texas-based Portacool. To learn more, visit TheKuulEffect.com.
