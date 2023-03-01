TSSA Cautions Ontario Homeowners Against Hiring Fraudulent Fuels Workers

Toronto, March 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (March 1, 2023) – The Technical Standards and Safety Authority (TSSA) today launches its fourth annual ‘Trunk Slammers' Awareness and Enforcement Program during Fraud Prevention Month to warn Ontarians about the dangers posed by poor technical workmanship on fuel-burning appliances.

Fuels work can be dangerous—even deadly—if not performed by a professional. Uncertified gas technicians and unregistered contractors, aka ‘trunk slammers', are known for performing less expensive labour with cheaper, unsafe materials and operating out of the trunks of their cars, which makes it difficult for consumers to locate trunk slammers and hold them accountable.

Since trunk slammers are not certified by or registered with TSSA, their work on furnaces and other fuel-burning equipment is not subject to TSSA audits for compliance with safety requirements. In addition, TSSA cannot validate their knowledge, competency and qualifications. Moreover, there is no assurance they will comply with safety regulations, since they have already disregarded the law by working without proper certification and registration.

"Historical TSSA data indicates that fuel-related risks in private dwellings have been one of the top areas of risk among all of TSSA's regulated sectors," said Sam Sadeghi, Director of TSSA's Fuels Safety Program. "We have identified inadequate installation of fuel-burning appliances and poor maintenance work as the major contributing factors to the risks in people's homes, which is why it is so important for homeowners to only hire TSSA-authorized individuals to perform fuel-related work."

Under Ontario law, furnaces and fuel-fired appliances must be maintained by TSSA-registered contractors. Registered contractors are required to hire certified gas technicians who have extensive training aimed at keeping people safe in their homes.

"We would like to remind homeowners that all Ontario contractors authorized by TSSA to perform fuel-related work are listed on the TSSA website," said Sadeghi.

For more information on TSSA's ‘Trunk Slammers' Awareness and Enforcement Program and access to safety resources, visit the following web pages:

Throughout Fraud Prevention Month, follow TSSA on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn to read true accounts of Ontario trunk slammer incidents and get helpful tips homeowners can use to protect themselves.

About TSSA

Throughout Ontario, TSSA administers provincial safety regulations and enhances public safety. TSSA regulates the safety of amusement devices, boilers and pressure vessels, elevating devices, fuels, operating engineers, and ski lifts. Its range of safety services include public education authorization, engineering design review, inspections, investigations, compliance support, enforcement, and prosecution activities. For more information, visit www.tssa.org.

-30-

For more information, please contact:

Alexandra Campbell

Vice President, Communications and Stakeholder Relations

Technical Standards and Safety Authority

Telephone: 416-734-6227

Email: media@tssa.org

For more information on the Technical Standards and Safety Authority, please visit www.tssa.org.

Attachment

Alexandra Campbell Technical Standards & Safety Authority 416-734-6227 media@tssa.org