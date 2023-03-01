Governor Abbott Champions Parental Rights In Education In Conroe

March 1, 2023 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott last night championed parental rights in their child's education at a Parent Empowerment Night held at Covenant Christian School in Conroe. Addressing the school's packed gymnasium with over 350 parents, students, teachers, and parent empowerment advocates, the Governor emphasized the fundamental right parents have in choosing the best educational opportunities for their children.

"Like many of you here tonight, I grew up learning the basics: reading, writing, math, and science," said Governor Abbott. "Unfortunately, many schools are veering away from the very education that inspired generations of Texans to make our state—and country—the beacon of liberty and opportunity that it is today. We must empower parents to choose the best possible academic opportunities for their children. With education freedom an emergency item this session, we will add more funding for public schools as well as increase school choice across Texas."

Governor Abbott was joined by by State Board of Education District 8 Member Audrey Young, Texas Public Policy Foundation Campaign Director Mandy Drogin, Covenant Christian School Elementary Principal Sara Cummings, and other parent empowerment advocates.

During his remarks, the Governor emphasized that no one knows what's best for a child to succeed than their parents. Governor Abbott highlighted the need to expand school choice options through state-funded Education Savings Accounts to all Texas students. He also noted that a majority of urban, suburban, and rural Texans support bolstering parents' rights as the primary decisionmakers in their child's education. Additionally, Governor Abbott called on Texans to contact their legislators in support of parent empowerment and education freedom in Texas.

Hosted by the Parent Empowerment Coalition, Parent Empowerment Night brings together education leaders and stakeholders to discuss education reform and the growing need for parental empowerment in their children’s education.

In his 2023 State of the State Address, Governor Abbott announced education freedom for all Texans as an emergency item for the 88th Legislative Session. Read the Governor's education freedom for all Texans emergency item.