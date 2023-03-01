UPDATE -- Brain Power Wellness Celebrates Its 4th Year Partnership with the Gray Fellowship for Principal Excellence for NYC Public School Principals

/EIN News/ -- The school-based wellness organization Brain Power Wellness celebrates its 4th year of a 10 year partnership with the Gray Fellowship for Principal Excellence, for New York City Public School Principals, a unique and prestigious fellowship with CUNY’s Hunter College’s School of Education program, that was created by two NYC School Principals.



FOREST HILLS, N.Y., March 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Principals describe having a very supportive, uplifting, and positive experience with a lasting impact after participating in the Brain Power Wellness component of the Gray Fellowship for Principal Excellence program Brain Power Wellness reviews .

“Not one day has passed since that I have not engaged in some form of wellness thanks to the tools Brain Power Wellness provided me with to truly take care of myself – physically, intellectually, emotionally, and socially – to be able to carry out the awesome responsibility of leading an entire school community,” said Tiawana Perez, Principal of The West Farms School and a Gray Fellows Program participant.

Fellows in the Gray Fellowship program, including Principal Perez, have benefited significantly from the successful partnership between Brain Power Wellness and the Gray Fellowship. This year marks the 4th cohort out of a total of ten cohorts planned for the partnership, the goal of which is to create and support the transformational school leaders of NYC’s present and future.

The Gray Fellowship for Principal Excellence program, a cohort-based experience was created by Kevin Froner and Noah Angeles, two NYC Public School Principals, in collaboration with CUNY’s Hunter College. The program supports principals with developing self-knowledge, awareness of how school and community systems function interdependently and how to implement transformative change initiatives in their school communities while providing a network of support beyond the Fellowship.

As detailed on their website, every year, the Gray Fellowship identifies 20 to 25 principals from across the New York City public schools to participate in its program, which consists of a two-week summer institute and seven convening days during the school year.

Brain Power Wellness begins with supporting the Gray Fellows with a very experiential Mindful Leadership Retreat that takes place in the Catskills Mountains in upstate New York, followed by several sessions throughout the school year at the Brain Power Wellness headquarters in New York City. Similar to other Brain Power Wellness retreats , principals learn practical tools rooted in mindfulness, SEL (Social Emotional Learning), team building, and self-development training. Brain Power Wellness helps principals reconnect with the "why" that inspired them to become principals in the first place, giving them hope to create a better future for themselves and their school communities. As a result of their experience with Brain Power Wellness, most Gray Fellow Principals implement the Brain Power Wellness program in their schools.

“I am forever grateful to Dave and his team for teaching me how to ‘breathe’ in more ways than one and how to take a moment to listen to what is not said, which often is the most important means of communicating of all,” said Perez. “It was an honor to bring Brain Power Wellness into our school community so that our students and families could also experience the joy of wellness, and together we are building a whole new language of love where healthy humans consistently share in positive interactions to help each other thrive.”

To learn more about Brain Power Wellness and how to bring the benefits of its wellness program to your school community, visit https://www.brainpowerwellness.com/ .

About Brain Power Wellness

Brain Power Wellness is a holistic, school-based wellness organization that supports healthy, happy and focused school environments. The mission of Brain Power Wellness is to help transform the culture of its partner schools through self-development, mindfulness, community building, retreats, SEL, holistic wellness, and brain training for teachers, students, parents, and administrators.

