The Virginia Council on Problem Gambling has designated March as Problem Gambling Awareness Month

We want anyone who might be struggling with a gambling disorder to know that we can help.” — Dr. Carolyn Hawley, Ph.D., President of VCPG

RICHMOND, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, March 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Problem Gambling Awareness Month Marks 20 Years of Highlighting Risks of Gambling

• Calls to Virginia Council on Problem Gambling’s helpline increased by 56.7% from 2021

• 65% of callers were males with 23.4% in the 25-35 age range

• Governor Glenn Youngkin issues official Proclamation designating March 2023 as Problem Gambling Awareness Month in Virginia

• Support is available 24/7/365 at VCPG’s free, confidential helpline: 1-888-532-3500

The Virginia Council on Problem Gambling (VCPG), in collaboration with the National Council on Problem Gambling (NCPG), has designated March as Problem Gambling Awareness Month (PGAM), marking the 20th anniversary of this special month dedicated to highlight the many risks involved with gambling and how to get help for gambling-related disorders.

In 2022, 8,780 calls were made to the VCPG’s free 24-hour helpline, representing a 56.7% growth in call volume from 5,602 calls in 2021. Of those calls, 860 were Virginia residents actively seeking help with problem gambling – an increase of 20% over the intake calls in 2021 (718). Most of the callers (65%) were males with 23.4% of those in the 25-35 age range. More details on the VCPG’s efforts and impact can be found in the 2022 Annual Report.

Problem Gambling Awareness Month is designed to coincide each year with March Madness, when Americans are expected to wager over $3 billion. For the majority of adults, gambling can be a fun and entertaining experience, but there are risks involved. Sports bettors are at particularly high-risk for developing a gambling problem. According to the National Survey on Gambling Attitudes and Gambling Experiences 2.0, four out of five sports bettors reported often needing to gamble more and more over time to achieve the same feeling of excitement.

“During Problem Gambling Awareness Month and throughout the year, the Virginia Council on Problem Gambling is committed to raising public awareness about what problem gambling is and, most importantly, the resources that are available to get advice and support,” said Dr. Carolyn Hawley, Ph.D., President of VCPG. “We want anyone who might be struggling with a gambling disorder to know that we can help.”

“As our state’s legislature continues to make multiple new forms of gambling legal and easier than ever to access, it’s important for Virginians to be aware of the signs of problem gambling, whether it’s for themselves or someone they know,” added Dr. Hawley. “The Virginia Problem Gambling Helpline is a free service that refers callers to peer recovery specialists who are experienced in gambling and/or substance use. These well-trained specialists can answer questions, provide support and direct callers to valuable resources in their geographic area.”

Problem gambling is defined as all gambling behavior patterns that compromise, disrupt or damage personal, family or vocational pursuits. Approximately two million U.S. adults (1% of the population) are estimated to meet the criteria for severe problem gambling. Another four to six million meet the criteria for mild or moderate problem gambling.

“The Virginia Lottery is proud to partner with the Virginia Council on Problem Gambling and we salute their vital work,” said Virginia Lottery Executive Director Kelly T. Gee. “The Lottery is committed to using its resources to help raise awareness of problem gambling, as we work to generate funds for K-12 education in the Commonwealth.”

VCPG’s toll-free confidential helpline, 1-888-532-3500, provides 24/7/365 support and resources for anyone having questions about a gambling problem for themselves, a friend or a loved one. The helpline is easily accessible by call, text or even by online chat at vcpg.net. All callers who allow follow-up calls receive regular contacts via phone, text and email after 48 hours, one week, one month and six months.

