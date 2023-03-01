Sales of Robot Control System To top With US$ 19.9 Billion by 2033; Due To Evolution of the Artificial Intelligence Technology | Fact.MR

The robot control system will reach new heights in the near future owing to the increasing demand for servo (intelligent) robots

Fact.MR – A Market Research and Competitive Intelligence Provider: The global robot control system market is estimated to exceed US$ 6.8 Billion by the end of 2023, by growing at an impressive CAGR of 11.2% over the assessment period of 2023-2033.

A robot controller is a system that contributes to the movement of a robot. It relates to the mechanical aspects and programmable systems that allow the robot to be controlled. Robotics can be controlled in a variety of ways, including manual control, semi-autonomous, wireless control, and fully autonomous. In modern times, robots and their control methods are evolving at a faster pace with technological advances.

Robot control systems regulate and direct the robot's operations to produce the intended outcome. The robot itself is an autonomous device with three primary components that all function well together. The controller, actuator, and sensors make up the three essential components.

Key Takeaways from the Study

Global robot control systems market is poised to expand at a CAGR of 11.2% reaching the valuation of US$ 19.9 Million by the end of 2033.

The global robot control systems market witnessed a healthy CAGR of 8.9% By 2023 .

By technology segment, intelligent control is likely to account for 32.9% of revenue share by obtaining a valuation of US$ 2.2 Billion in 2023.

East Asia region is expected to register a CAGR of 11.8% over the forecast period, as it will be valued at US$ 2.9 Billion by 2023 end.

Under product type segment, servo (closed loop) robot control systems is estimated to account for approximately a 68.2% share in 2023.

Germany in Europe region provides more revenue generation opportunities and is expected to capture a market share of 31% in 2023.

Competitive Landscape



The top companies in robot control system market are ATI Industrial Automation, Bastian Solutions, Carnegie Robotics LLC, ExtraTech Systems, Festo Corp., Hanbay Inc., IMAGO Machine Vision Inc., Integrated Industrial Technologies, Inc., Omron Automation, PI (Physik Instrumente) L.P., SICK, Inc., Siemens, Sylvania, T. J. Snow Co., Taricco Corporation, Tolomatic, Inc.

These manufacturers have capture more than half of market share of overall robot control system market. Further to increase the penetration of sales across potential geographies, manufacturer are developing integrated sales channel to streamline the supply chain.

While, manufacturers should shift the focus on the R&D sector for upgrading software technologies as well as utilization of advanced hardware in the control systems. The players should collaborate or make partnerships with different sectors like the end user, R&D sectors, etc. for more investments in this sector.

Segmentation of Robot Control System Industry Research

By Type :

Servo (Close Loop) Non-servo (Open Loop)

By Technology :

Continuous path control robot Point to point control robot Controlled-path robot Intelligent Control

By Robot Type :

Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMRs) Automated Guided Vehicles (AGVs) Articulated Robots Humanoids Cobots Hybrids

By End Use Vertical :

Aerospace and Defense Automotive Chemicals & Materials Electrical & Electronics Food and Beverage Healthcare Mining & Metals Oil & Gas Others

By Region:

North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia and Oceania Middle East & Africa



Market Development

Robotic solutions are being implemented in an increasing number of industries and their applications as robotics manufacturers continue to innovate in terms of function, price, and other factors. Advances in processing power and AI capabilities have enabled robots to be used in a variety of ways to achieve important objectives. Manufacturers focusing on various such factors will have many opportunities for revenue generation from the robot control system.

More Valuable Insights

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global Robot Control Systems market, presenting historical demand data (2018-2022) and forecast statistics for the period of 2023-2033. the study divulges essential insights on the market on the basis of type (servo (close loop), non-servo (open loop)), technology (continuous path control robot, point to point control robot, controlled-path robot, intelligent control), robot type (autonomous mobile robots (AMRs), automated guided vehicles (AGVs), articulated robots, humanoids, cobots, hybrids), end use vertical (aerospace and defense, automotive, chemicals & materials, electrical & electronics, food and beverage, healthcare, mining & metals, oil & gas, others) and across six major regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia and Oceania, The Middle East & Africa).

