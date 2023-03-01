India Cement Market Analysis 2023, Industry Size, Share, Trends and Forecast 2028
EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “India Cement Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028,” the India cement market size reached 3,644.5 Million Tons in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach 4,832.6 Million Tons by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 4.94% during 2023-2028.
Cement represents a binding material obtained by grinding a mixture of limestone and clay. It can be categorized into several types, including Portland, blended, hydraulic, non-hydraulic, etc. These cement variants are capable of and retaining a hardened state in air and water once achieved. They even exhibit excellent durability and strength and can effectively withstand chemical attacks and extreme changes in climate conditions. As a result, cement materials find extensive applications in residential, commercial, and industrial construction across India.
Market Trends
The growing population and the increasing need for residential spaces, on account of the emerging trend of nuclear families, are among the key factors driving the India cement market. In addition to this, the launch of numerous favorable policies by government bodies aimed at promoting the construction of mega infrastructural projects, such as airports, roads, bridges, flyovers, etc., and the inflating investments in multiple remodeling and renovation activities are also positively influencing the market across the country. Apart from this, the shifting preferences of the masses toward green buildings, owing to the heightened environmental concerns are acting as significant growth-inducing factors. In line with this, the rising expenditure of leading market players in research and development (R&D) projects to introduce sustainable and green cement that minimizes the CO2 emissions generated during the production process is further stimulating the Indian market. Moreover, the escalating requirement for precast blocks, roof panels, and tiles and the expanding number of hotels, restaurants, villas, and cafes, to support the tourism business are expected to bolster the India cement market over the forecasted period.
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players.
The report has segmented the market on the basis of type, end use and region.
Breakup by Type:
Blended
Portland
Others
Breakup by End Use:
Residential
Commercial
Infrastructure
Breakup by Region:
North India
West and Central India
East India
South India
Key highlights of the report:
Market Performance (2017-2022)
Market Outlook (2023- 2028)
Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
Market Drivers and Success Factors
SWOT Analysis
Value Chain
Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
