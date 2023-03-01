Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,074 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 373,172 in the last 365 days.

Secretary Blinken’s Meeting with Acting Uzbekistani Foreign Minister Saidov

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken met with Acting Uzbekistani Foreign Minister Bakhtiyor Saidov in Tashkent, Uzbekistan.  The Secretary opened the meeting by emphasizing the United States’ support for Uzbekistan’s sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity.

Secretary Blinken and Acting Foreign Minister Saidov discussed topics of bilateral importance which include Afghanistan, the value of multilateral cooperation through the C5+1 diplomatic format, as well as enhancing regional connectivity and U.S. investment in Uzbekistan. Secretary Blinken also urged the protection of human rights and fundamental freedoms, including the safeguarding of media freedom and transparency.

You just read:

Secretary Blinken’s Meeting with Acting Uzbekistani Foreign Minister Saidov

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more