Secretary Blinken’s Meeting with Uzbekistani President Mirziyoyev

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken met with Uzbekistani President Shavkat Mirziyoyev today in Tashkent, Uzbekistan. Secretary Blinken reiterated the United States’ support for Uzbekistan’s sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity.

Secretary Blinken commended President Mirziyoyev for Uzbekistan’s regional leadership, especially through engaging in the C5+1 diplomatic format, increasing regional connectivity, and advocating for respect for the rights of girls and women in Afghanistan. The two leaders discussed Uzbekistan’s reform agenda, including the importance of women’s empowerment and media freedom. Secretary Blinken underscored the United States’ commitment to support Uzbekistan’s economic growth.