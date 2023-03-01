The Old Country Store and Hinkletown Sewing Machine Shop Invite Quilters to Stitchwise: Clever Quilting and Q-matic Discovery Events

The classes explore innovative machines and techniques demonstrated by certified BERNINA Educators

/EIN News/ -- INTERCOURSE, Pa., March 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Old Country Store, a historic fabric and quilt store in Lancaster County, is scheduled to host informative sessions on the BERNINA Q-matic and Q- series machines in partnership with Hinkletown Sewing Machine Shop. These events have been structured to cater to both curious quilters and those interested in purchasing a longarm quilting automation system by BERNINA.

“BERNINA makes a superior sewing machine and an excellent longarm quilting machine, but the best thing about owning a BERNINA from Hinkletown Sewing Machine Shop is their fair pricing, incredible customer service, wide range of classes, and overall support they offer their customers,” said The Old Country Store owner, Jan Mast.

Certified BERNINA Educators, Betsy Carlson and Robin Phippins will lead prospective seminars to give attendees confidence in longarm quilting and demonstrate the machines and techniques. Carlson will focus on the BERNINA Q-matic and it’s custom capabilities and Phippins will guide buyers through points like free-motion techniques and echo quilting.

These 3.5- hour experiential learning seminars will take place on Monday, March 27 and Tuesday, March 28, 2023. Participants can choose from a 9:00am - 12:30pm or 1:30pm - 5:00pm session for either day. Spots are limited, so registration is required with a $49 fee. For more information and to register visit The Old Country Store’s upcoming events page: theoldcountrystore.com/events/upcoming.

ABOUT BERNINA

BERNINA is the world's premier manufacturer of quality state-of-the-art sewing, quilting and embroidery machines, overlockers and embroidery software. Since being founded over 125 years ago, BERNINA has maintained a strong commitment to serving the creative community. This dedication threads through the Swiss precision found in every machine, the training and education available through our over 400 fully trained independent BERNINA Dealers and the endless tutorials and content shared on BERNINA's blog and social media channels. BERNINA products are designed for beginning to advanced sewists and priced to meet a variety of budgets, with new products being introduced every year.



