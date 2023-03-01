PodcastOne Renews Top Tier Shows with Over One Billion Downloads

/EIN News/ -- Social Following of Talent Tops 6.6 Million, Library Exceeds 7,500 Episodes, Featured in Over 1 Million Tesla Cars

LOS ANGELES, CA, March 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- PodcastOne , a leading podcast platform and a subsidiary of LiveOne (NASDAQ: LVO ), announced today that it has secured renewals for several tentpole programs that keep top performing and fan favorite podcasts with the network for the foreseeable future. The podcasts include: The Adam Carolla Podcast, The Jordan Harbinger Show, LADYGANG, Off The Vine with Kaitlyn Bristowe, and Court Junkies.

“The secret to our success as a network is the strength and longevity of our relationships with our partners in podcasting. In the exciting landscape of digital audio entertainment, being able to continue those relationships with six of our top performing and most beloved programs is a testament to our team's hard work and dedication,” said Kit Gray, President of PodcastOne. “Our partners at The Adam Carolla Podcast, The Jordan Harbinger Show, LADYGANG, Off the Vine, and Court Junkies are among the most innovative and dedicated in podcasting, with a staggering number of over one billion downloads collectively. We couldn’t be more thrilled with our continued partnerships.”

Since 2009, The Adam Carolla Podcast with its host Adam Carolla has entertained millions of listeners becoming the number one daily downloaded podcast in the world. Five days a week and completely uncensored, Carolla welcomes a wide range of guests such as Jimmy Kimmel, Jay Leno, Nicolas Cage, Alec Baldwin and Matt Damon in the studio for in depth interviews and a front row seat to his unparalleled ranting. “I am so pleased to be continuing my long standing relationship with PodcastOne and look forward to many more years of success together,” said Adam Carolla. With an unsurpassed library of episodes available, The Adam Carolla Podcast has remained one of the most popular podcasts on the planet for well over a decade.

The Jordan Harbinger Show, which has consistently topped podcast listening charts since its launch in 2018, is a leading interview show featuring in-depth conversations with people at the top of their game from business leaders, entertainers, scientists and athletes to an eclectic array of fascinating minds, from art forgers and arms traffickers to global spies and psychologists. An AdWeek Podcast of Year nominee, The Jordan Harbinger Show has been named one of the “Best Of” and “Most Downloaded Shows”' by Apple and has been on the iTunes Top 50 Chart in the U.S., Canada, UK and Australia.

LADYGANG began as a podcast with the mission to make women feel less alone. Since 2015, the show has boasted over 190 million downloads, topped the podcast charts, and spawned a television series, clothing line, accessories line and two books. LADYGANG, the podcast, was a People's Choice Award nominee and a Webby Award nominee for best series, has been featured on Entertainment Weekly's coveted "Must List” and was judged "Podcast of the Year" in 2016. The creators - Keltie Knight, Becca Tobin, and Jac Vanek - have been featured in Good Morning America, TODAY, People, Variety, Who What Wear, Entertainment Tonight, The New York Times, and The Hollywood Reporter. Their first book, Act Like a Lady, was a New York Times instant bestseller, a USA Today Best-seller, an Amazon Best Pick of the Month and a Toronto Star bestseller.

In the five years since its launch, Off The Vine with Kaitlyn Bristowe has amassed a following of devoted fans, affectionately referred to as Vinos who tune in weekly for lots of laughs, candid conversations, taboo topics, and unfiltered advice. In a space where gals and guys can feel empowered to be themselves on this People’s Choice Award nominated show, Bristowe delivers content that shows that there is more reality to life than what you see on Instagram. “I’m so excited to continue my relationship with PodcastOne - Off The Vine has been in good hands since day one and will continue to be through this renewal. I look forward to all our relationship has in store and the amazing things ahead!” said Bristowe.

Court Junkies’ vastly popular episode by episode examination of the injustices of the American judicial system launched in 2016 and has to date released over 250 shows. Imagine being wrongfully convicted for a crime you didn't commit, or imagine your child's killer is still on the loose even though there's enough evidence for an arrest, Court Junkies helps to shine light on some of the most sensitive and sensational cases ever heard in court with the host delving into court documents, attending trials, and interviewing those close to the case to help their stories.

PodcastOne continues to develop and produce compelling and entertainment-based content to generate excitement and intrigue in the audio and streaming space. With podcasts being the fastest growing medium by far, PodcastOne is determined to remain the leader in expanding audiences and forging synergistic relationships for its podcasters.

PodcastOne’s full roster of programming is available on PodcastOne , Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever podcasts are heard.

