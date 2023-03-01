Detroit Pistons Become First Professional Sports Team in the United States to Partner with Progyny to Provide Comprehensive, Value-Based Family Building Care

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, March 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Progyny, Inc. (Nasdaq: PGNY) a leading benefits management company specializing in fertility and family building benefits solutions, today announced a partnership with the National Basketball Association’s Detroit Pistons. Through this partnership, the Detroit Pistons will have access to equitable and comprehensive family building care that its diverse workforce requires.



The Detroit Pistons are committed to fostering a cohesive and equitable benefits plan that puts the needs of its employees first. With Progyny, Detroit Pistons employees and their spouses now have access to a family building benefit that delivers an exceptional patient experience and superior clinical outcomes, which means those who seek medical treatment for their infertility are able to get pregnant faster, have healthier pregnancies, and deliver healthier babies.

“The Detroit Pistons are leading the charge by being the first NBA team to recognize the importance of providing comprehensive, value-based care for infertility and family building, an essential area of healthcare that is often overlooked,” said Pete Anevski, Progyny’s CEO. “Family building benefits are a critical healthcare need for employees and their families, and we applaud them for doing what’s right for their team.”

All eligible Detroit Pistons employees and covered spouses now have access to comprehensive coverage for fertility services. This includes diagnostic testing, genetic counseling, IUI, IVF, fertility preservation, and donor tissue coverage. These services work cohesively with Progyny’s integrated pharmacy program, which ensures patients have the support they need while navigating complex treatment cycles. In addition to these services, the Detroit Pistons sponsor an adoption and surrogacy program to ensure that regardless of their path to parenthood, their team is supported. Each patient has convenient access to more than 950 of the nation’s most sought-after fertility specialists so they can choose a physician that aligns with their needs and family building goals. At the foundation of the patient’s experience is concierge support from a dedicated fertility coach who is available to ease the stress and anxiety commonly faced within fertility treatment and a family building journey.

“When considering options for a family building benefits solution, we prioritized one that would meet the varied needs of our employees. No matter their situation, we know Progyny will give them a stand-out patient experience and offer our employees access to the nation’s leading specialists,” said Justen Johnson, Detroit Pistons Human Resources Business Partner. “We pride ourselves on using the power of basketball to unite, entertain and create positive change, and we are beyond excited to partner with Progyny because we know they will provide only the best for all of our employees and their families.”

About Progyny

Progyny (Nasdaq: PGNY) is a leading fertility benefits management company in the US. We are redefining fertility and family building benefits, proving that a comprehensive and inclusive fertility solution can simultaneously benefit employers, patients, and physicians.



Our benefits solution empowers patients with education and guidance from a dedicated Patient Care Advocate (PCA), provides access to a premier network of fertility specialists using the latest science and technologies, reduces healthcare costs for the nation’s leading employers, and drives optimal clinical outcomes. We envision a world where anyone who wants to have a child can do so.



Headquartered in New York City, Progyny has been recognized for its leadership and growth by CNBC Disruptor 50, Modern Healthcare’s Best Places to Work in Healthcare, Financial Times, INC. 5000, and Crain’s Fast 50 for NYC. For more information, visit www.progyny.com.

About Detroit Pistons

Since their arrival in 1957, the Detroit Pistons have become one of the most storied franchises in the NBA. With over 2,300 regular-season and playoff victories, the club has celebrated three NBA Championships (1989, 1990, 2004), five NBA Finals appearances (1988, 1989, 1990, 2004, 2005) and 11 Eastern Conference Finals appearances. In October 2019, the club opened the new Henry Ford Detroit Pistons Performance Center located in the New Center area, a campus that serves as the organization’s practice facility and corporate headquarters. Since its purchase by Michigan native Tom Gores in 2011, the organization has focused on operating as a community asset while promoting a culture of innovation and industry-leading thought.