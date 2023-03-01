Rocky Mountain High Brands Subsidiary Receives Large Purchase Order from CBD Life

/EIN News/ -- PLANO, Texas, March 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rocky Mountain High Brands, Inc. (OTC: RMHB) today announced that Rocky Mountain NexBev, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary specializing in cannabis beverages, received a 1.6 million can purchase order from CBD Life for brands Rocket High, California Limonada, and California Sabor Te Negro.



The purchase order is divided over four phases. Production has started on the first phase of 244,000 cans. The next three phases exceed 451,000 cans each. The beverages will be shipped to Laredo, Texas, the port of entry into Mexico. It is CBD Life’s responsibility of entering customs.

CBD Life is the first Mexican company to import and market CBD products in Mexico. ROCKET HIGH alludes to the energy and strength of a rocket and pays homage to the Rocky Mountain High brand name. CALIFORNIA references the Golden State of the United States. These brands are marketed in some of the 40,000 points of sale they have in Mexico. Popularity and demand are steadily increasing in Mexico with an eye on launching the brands in the United States.

Rocky Mountain NexBev brings a unique combination of skills and competitive advantages that drives earnings growth to its clients. The Company focuses on and fully leverages its competitive strengths and translates them into uniquely advantageous opportunities. CBD Life reflects the fact that Rocky Mountain NexBev is on the right course and the results demonstrate the progress the Company is making.

Rocky Mountain High Brands, Inc. is a diversified and dynamic Company committed to making a difference by raising the quality and expectations in beverages. We are committed to producing healthier beverages with innovative flavors designed to help people feel inspired.

Great Choice® is a registered trademark owned by RMHB. The products include Great Choice Pediatric Electrolyte Solution, Great Choice® Medicated Chest Rub, and Great Choice® Infant Rub. These products are National Brand Equivalent (NBE) products and compare with national brands such as Pedialyte ®. The NBE market is a rapidly growing market, and the Company is exploring adding additional NBE product and business lines.

Our Eagle Spirit® is a high alkaline spring water that has a high pH, an all-natural refreshing taste, and is sourced from sacred Native American soil rich in history and culture. The name of Eagle Spirit represents great power and balance, dignity with grace, and a symbolism as to live in balance with heaven and earth.

Hempd™, our CBD-infused flavored waters, are market disrupters. These innovative drinks were formulated by our own talented team who are transcending the beverage frontier with their creativity and passion for healthier alternatives to the sugar-ridden drinks that dominate the market today. Hempd™ currently offers four unique flavors including Peach Mango, Pineapple Coconut, Dragon Fruit, and Raspberry Lemonade – all with zero calories.

Our state-of-the-art co-packing facility, Rocky Mountain Productions, Inc., specializes in cold and hot fill beverages, concentrates and ready-to-drink beverages, and is uniquely positioned to co-pack our brand drinks as well as private label with all the best-in-class services needed to get products ready for market.

Information about Forward-Looking Statements: This release may include forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involves risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, the impact of competitive products, the ability to meet customer demand, the ability to manage growth, acquisitions of technology, equipment, or human resources, the effect of economic business conditions and the ability to attract and retain skilled personnel. Words such as “anticipate,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “project” and other similar words and expressions are intended to signify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guaranteeing future results and conditions but rather are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Some of these risks and uncertainties are identified in the Company’s filings with the OTC Markets. The occurrence of any of these risks and uncertainties could have a material adverse effect on the Company’s business, financial condition, and results of operations. The Company is not obligated to revise or update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this release.

