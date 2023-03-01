Lithium: Sirios Doubles the Surface Area of its Li-52 Property in Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Quebec

/EIN News/ -- MONTREAL, March 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sirios Resources Inc. (TSX-V: SOI) acquired, by map designation, 284 additional claims on its Li-52 property, located in Eeyou Istchee James Bay. The property is currently made up of 550 claims covering an area of over 286 km2, making it Sirios' largest property. It has excellent potential for lithium, as indicated by the presence of several lithium (Figure 1), cesium, rubidium and gallium anomalies in lake-bottom sediment samples. The newly acquired claims encompass the extension of these anomalies to the north of the original claim block.



Dominique Doucet, President and CEO of Sirios, said: “Given the significant revaluation of several critical and strategic metals, it would be foolish not to take advantage of the expertise developed over the years by our exploration team in Eeyou Istchee James Bay in the search for these metals. This is why we have doubled the size of the Li-52 property and why the program to be undertaken in the summer of 2023 on the Cheechoo property will include exploration work targeting for lithium. In parallel with these new efforts focusing on lithium, we will obviously continue the sustained exploration and development work for gold on our main Cheechoo and Aquilon projects.”

Sirios now holds 1,661 claims (including 8 claims pending) in the James Bay region, covering more than 856 km2, which gives the company a very favorable position in relation to the prospective potential of the region for lithium (Figure 2).











The scientific and technical content of this press release has been reviewed and approved by Dominique Doucet, P.Eng., Jordi Turcotte, P.Geo. and Guillaume Doucet, P.Geo., all qualified persons under National Instrument 43-101.

About Sirios

Sirios Resources is a Canadian-based mining exploration company focused on developing its portfolio of high-potential gold and lithium properties in the Eeyou Istchee James Bay region of Quebec.

