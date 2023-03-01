Renal Dialysis Advisory Council to Meet March 7

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

March 1, 2023

COLUMBIA, S.C. -- The Renal Dialysis Advisory Council is scheduled to meet Tuesday, March 7, 2023, at 2 p.m. Attendees may join in person at the Columbia Mills Building Room 2406 located at 301 Gervais St., Columbia, or via the Microsoft Teams link available below.

Join Microsoft Teams Meeting

If you are a current user of Microsoft Office or Microsoft 365, you can simply log into your Microsoft account and attend the meeting via the Microsoft Teams desktop application or its web browser version. If you do not have a Microsoft user account and wish to access the meeting, then instructions on how you can join without setting up an account are available here.

Please contact Kristen Kollu at juarezkn@dhec.sc.gov for additional information.

