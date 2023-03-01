Management Decision Market 2022: Explore Top Factors that Will Boost the Market by 2030

The market crossed US$ 5.08 billion mark in 2022 and is expected to hit US$ 11.88 billion by 2030, recording a CAGR of 11.2% during the forecast period.

NEWYORK, UNITED STATES, March 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The management decision market crossed US$ 5.08 billion mark in 2022 and is expected to hit US$ 11.88 billion by 2030, recording a CAGR of 11.2% during the forecast period.

Management Decision Market 2022 - 2030 report offers insights into the newest growth and trends. It summarizes crucial aspects of the market, with target on leading key player’s areas that have witnessed the highest demand, leading regions and operations. Management Decision Market 2022 - 2030 offers qualitative as well as quantitative information data relating to the factors, challenges, and opportunities that may define the expansion of the market over the forecast period. The report aims to supply a further illustration of the newest scenario, economic slowdown, and COVID-19 impact on the overall industry.

Top Key Players Listed in the Management Decision Market 2022 - 2030 Report Are:

• Salesforce

• IBM

• Oracle

• Experian plc

• ACTICO

• GmbH

In this report, the market has been segmented on the basis of:

Component-

• Software

• Services

Deployment Mode-

• On-premise

• Cloud

Enterprises Size-

• Large Enterprises

• Small & Medium-sized Enterprises

Industry Vertical-

• BFSI

• IT & Telecom

• Manufacturing

• Retail & Consumer Goods

• Government

• Healthcare

• Others

