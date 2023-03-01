Ceramics Market to Growth USD 219.12 Billion by 2028 | Exhibit CAGR 7.7%

Key players operating in the ceramics market are Saint Gobain (U.S.), 3M (U.S.), Applied Ceramics Inc. (U.S.), Materion Corporation (U.S.), McDanel Advanced Ceramic Technologies (U.S.), Momentive Performance Materials Inc. (U.S.), Rauschert GmbH (Germany), Imerys S.A. (France) and more players profiled.

/EIN News/ -- Pune, India, March 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Fortune Business Insights™, the global ceramics market size is expected to grow from USD 130.19 billion in 2021 and reach USD 219.12 billion by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.7% during the forecast period. The inflated demand from the building and construction will have an excellent impact on the ceramics market growth. The market size was stood at USD 123.08 billion in 2020.

In recent years, the ceramics market has witnessed a trend towards the development of advanced ceramics, such as bioceramics, electroceramics, and piezoceramics. These advanced ceramics find applications in high-tech industries like aerospace, defense, and healthcare, where they offer superior performance characteristics over traditional materials.

Growth Projections:

The market is projected to grow from USD 130.19 billion in 2021 to USD 219.12 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 7.7% during the 2021-2028 period.

The Report Lists the Key Companies in the Market:

Kyocera Corporation (Japan)

Corning Inc. (U.S.)

Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd. (Japan)

Morgan Advanced Materials (U.K.)

CoorsTek (U.S.)

CeramTec (Germany)

Saint Gobain (U.S.)

3M (U.S.)

Applied Ceramics Inc. (U.S.)

Materion Corporation (U.S.)

McDanel Advanced Ceramic Technologies (U.S.)

Momentive Performance Materials Inc. (U.S.)

Rauschert GmbH (Germany)

Imerys S.A. (France)

Report Scope & Segmentation:

Forecast Period 2021-2028 Forecast CAGR 7.7% 2028 Value Projection USD 219.12 Billion Base Year 2020 Ceramics Market Size in 2021 USD 130.19 Billion Historical Data 2017-2019





Market Segments :

The ceramics market can be segmented based on several factors, including product type, application, end-use industry, and geography. Here are some common segments of the ceramics market:

Product type: This segment includes various types of ceramics, such as traditional ceramics (earthenware, stoneware, and porcelain), technical ceramics (alumina ceramics, zirconia ceramics, silicon nitride ceramics, and others), and advanced ceramics (bioceramics, electroceramics, and others).

Application: This segment includes different applications of ceramics, such as tiles, sanitaryware, tableware, kitchenware, decorative ceramics, and technical ceramics (used in industries like aerospace, defense, and healthcare).

End-use industry: This segment includes various industries that use ceramics as a key material, such as construction and housing, healthcare, automotive, electrical and electronics, and others.

Geography: This segment includes different regions of the world where ceramics are produced and consumed, such as Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

Driving Factor:

There are several driving factors that contribute to the growth of the ceramics market, including:

Increasing demand from the construction and housing sector: Ceramics are widely used in the construction and housing sector for flooring, roofing, wall cladding, and other applications. The growing demand for eco-friendly and sustainable building materials is driving the growth of the ceramics market in this sector.

Rising popularity of ceramic art and crafts: The growing interest in ceramic art and crafts is contributing to the growth of the ceramics market. Consumers are increasingly looking for unique and handmade ceramics for home décor, gift items, and collectibles.

Increasing demand for energy-efficient and eco-friendly products: Ceramics offer several advantages over traditional materials, such as energy efficiency, durability, and eco-friendliness. The increasing demand for sustainable products is driving the growth of the ceramics market.

Growing demand from emerging economies: The ceramics market is witnessing significant growth in emerging economies, such as China, India, and Brazil, due to the rapid urbanization and increasing disposable income of consumers in these regions. These countries also have a large manufacturing base for ceramics, contributing to the growth of the market.

Overall, these driving factors are expected to continue to fuel the growth of the ceramics market in the coming years.

Regional Insights :

The ceramics market can be divided into several regions, each with its own unique characteristics and trends. Here are some regional insights:

Asia-Pacific: The Asia-Pacific region is the largest ceramics market in the world, accounting for over 50% of the global market. This region is driven by the growth of the construction industry and the increasing demand for consumer goods. Countries such as China, India, Japan, and South Korea are major players in this market.

Europe: Europe is the second-largest ceramics market, with a strong focus on luxury products and high-end applications. The market is driven by the growing demand for tiles, sanitary ware, and advanced ceramics in the construction and aerospace industries. Key players in this region include Italy, Spain, Germany, and the UK.

North America: North America is a mature ceramics market, with a focus on advanced ceramics and high-performance materials. The market is driven by the growing demand for ceramics in the automotive, aerospace, and defense industries. The US is the largest market in this region.

Competitive Landscape :

As well as providing an overview of successful marketing strategies, market contributions, and recent developments of leading companies, the report also offers a dashboard overview of leading companies' past and present performance. Several methodologies and analyses are used in the research report to provide in-depth and accurate information about the Glass Ceramics Market.

Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report with TOC:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/ceramics-market-101916

Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Key Market Trends in the Global Market Key Developments: Mergers, Acquisition, Partnership, etc. Latest Technological Advancement Insights on Regulatory Scenario Porters Five Forces Analysis

Qualitative Insights Impact of COVID 19 on Global Ceramics Market Supply Chain Challenges Steps taken by Government/Companies to overcome this impact Potential opportunities due to COVID-19 outbreak

Global Ceramics Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028 Key Findings / Summary Market Size Estimates and Forecast By Type (Value) Traditional Advanced By Application (Value) Tiles Sanitary Wares Abrasives Pottery Bricks & Pipes Others By End-use Industry (Value) Building & Construction Industrial Medical Others By Region (Value) North America Europe Asia pacific South America Middle East & Africa

North America Ceramics Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028 Key Findings / Summary Market Size Estimates and Forecast By Type (Value) Traditional Advanced By Application (Value) Tiles Sanitary Wares Abrasives Pottery Bricks & Pipes Others By End-use Industry (Value) Building & Construction Industrial Medical Others By Country (Value) U.S. Canada Mexico



TOC Continued…!

