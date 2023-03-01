CBIZ Unveils New Logo Amid Historic Growth

New CBIZ logo reimagines the company's brand and emphasizes vector as a symbol of the power of CBIZ's team coming together in support of a shared vision to accelerate growth

CBIZ, Inc., a leading provider of financial, insurance and advisory services, unveils its new logo today to better reflect the 27-year-old company's growth in size, scope, service offerings and team, as well as its plans for continued innovation as a recognized leader in professional services. The modernized look tells CBIZ's story from its founding to today, and its growth over time through acquisition of best-in-class firms that have enabled the company to offer a breadth of services and depth of expertise unmatched in the industry.

The logo features new bold colors and typeface while also maintaining the vector from the historical logo. The vector is central to the "One CBIZ" core value, illustrating the power of many coming together as one to accelerate growth.

"We are proud to share our new logo which reflects both CBIZ's history and our bright future," said Jerry Grisko, President and CEO of CBIZ Inc. "Coming off a record year for growth in 2022, it was the right time to refresh our brand image and showcase our new logo as a symbol of the unique value that we bring to our team members and clients through ‘the power of many coming together as one to accelerate growth.'"

Mark Waxman, Chief Marketing Officer of CBIZ, added: "Brand images are most successful when they truly reflect the values and mission of the organization. In this case, the vector image is far more than a graphic element. Its meaning truly tells the story of who we are and why we do what we do."

As a leading national provider of professional services, CBIZ's mission is to provide exceptional advice and solutions to help clients achieve their goals, as well as be recognized as the premier provider of accounting, insurance, and advisory services. CBIZ continues to grow and strengthen its service offerings, including comprehensive and innovative solutions that assist clients with their most important growth opportunities and most urgent challenges.

CBIZ also pursues growth through strategic acquisitions, including the recent acquisition of Somerset, a leading tax and accounting firm headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. This innovative approach, coupled with a keen focus on client service, investing in people and building an award-winning culture, has propelled CBIZ to the top of the industry.

For more on CBIZ Inc.'s values and mission, visit the About Us page on the website: https://www.cbiz.com/about-us/company-overview/mission-statement.

About CBIZ, Inc.

CBIZ is a leading provider of financial, insurance and advisory services to businesses throughout the United States. Financial services include accounting, tax, government health care consulting, transaction advisory, risk advisory, and valuation services. Insurance services include employee benefits consulting, retirement plan consulting, property and casualty insurance, payroll, and human capital consulting. With more than 120 offices in 32 states, CBIZ is one of the largest accounting and insurance brokerage providers in the U.S. For more information, visit https://www.cbiz.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230301005150/en/