Bringoz Completes Demonstration of Autonomous Vital 'Last Mile' Capabilities with UK Ministry of Defence

Bringoz announced that it has recently completed an end-to-end live field demonstration of its capability to enable planning and execution of frontline troops using autonomous vehicles and drones with the UK Ministry of Defence. As part of project THESEUS, Bringoz showcased its advanced autonomous last-mile technologies, allowing military officials to manage, direct and assign complex resupply tasks executed fully autonomously.

Bringoz's complete delivery and distribution management system proved to autonomously tackle challenging and time-sensitive requests of ground forces, taking into consideration unusually rough terrains among other physical and operational constraints. Bringoz's technology gathers information from a variety of existing sources, as well as from commanders and units in the field, before analyzing the information to optimize plans, vehicle assignments and other logistical resupply tasks.

The experimental activity took place as part of THESEUS – a Joint Tactical Autonomous Resupply and Replenishment project (JTARR). This experimentation phase is designed to refine the logistics requirements that are needed, and which technology can deliver the right results, as a preparation for the Human Machine Teaming (HMT) project.

The HMT project, commissioned by Future Force Development at Army Headquarters, is aiming to enhance the military's capability to generate greater capacity and reduce reaction times, while minimizing the risk to human lives.

About Bringoz

Bringoz provides a wide range of functionality for mid-market and enterprise organizations, across retail, CPG, automotive, pharmaceuticals and military, among other sectors. The end-to-end delivery management system enables these organizations to address their delivery and distribution needs across the first, middle and last mile. The solution provides companies with the tools to plan, track, and orchestrate deliveries efficiently and optimize resources while minimizing operational costs.

To learn more about Bringoz, visit www.bringoz.com.

