Enerpac Tool Group Schedules Second Quarter Fiscal 2023 Earnings Conference Call

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. EPAC will announce its fiscal 2023 second quarter results on Tuesday, March 21, 2023. A news release outlining the financial results will be distributed after the market closes on Tuesday, March 21, 2023.

Management will conduct a conference call beginning at 7:30 a.m. CT / 8:30 a.m. ET on Wednesday, March 22, 2023, to discuss the results and respond to questions. The call can be accessed live through the company's website at https://www.enerpactoolgroup.com under the investor relations section. Additionally, a slide presentation, which will accompany the call, will also be on the website and will remain available after the call. For those who are unavailable to listen to the live broadcast, a replay will be available shortly after the call for 90 days.

About Enerpac Tool Group

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. is a premier industrial tools, services, technology and solutions provider serving a broad and diverse set of customers in more than 100 countries. The Company makes complex, often hazardous jobs possible safely and efficiently. Enerpac Tool Group's businesses are global leaders in high pressure hydraulic tools, controlled force products, and solutions for precise positioning of heavy loads that help customers safely and reliably tackle some of the most challenging jobs around the world. The Company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin. Enerpac Tool Group common stock trades on the NYSE under the symbol EPAC. For further information on Enerpac Tool Group and its businesses, visit the Company's website at www.enerpactoolgroup.com.

