American Public University System Prioritizes Students' Mental Health and Wellness with Free Access to TalkCampus App

APUS Continues to Support Students' Well-being through Partnership that Enables 24/7 Access to Peer-to-Peer Support

CHARLES TOWN, W.Va., March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- All active students at American Military University (AMU) and American Public University (APU) can now access an online peer-support network for their mental health needs and well-being, thanks to a new partnership with TalkCampus.

TalkCampus, in use at over 180 universities globally, is an app and web-based service which enables students to connect, discuss, and receive peer support for mental health issues, including anxiety, 24/7, in 25 different languages. Active AMU and APU students can download the app for free by visiting Google Play or the App Store.

"We are committed to providing a welcoming, inclusive, and safe environment for all of our students while they entrust us with their education," said Nuno Fernandes, President at American Public University System (APUS). "Today, mental health is top of mind, and we understand that post-secondary students might be dealing with stress, anxiety, and life issues. Sometimes students prefer to communicate in an anonymous and closed environment, such as the TalkCampus app. This tool is one of several ways we offer support for our students' health and wellness."

TalkCampus is complementary to APUS's partnership with Uwill®, which enables students to have immediate, free access to licensed counselors by video, phone, chat, or message.

"TalkCampus helps students take those difficult first steps to seek support, and research shows that peer-to-peer support is an incredibly powerful tool for well-being," said TalkCampus CEO Jamie Druitt. "We're excited to partner with APUS and further increase the numbers of students who have access to safe, ongoing support, whenever they need it."

With TalkCampus, students are encouraged to give and get support from each other, supplemented by student peer supporters who are recruited, trained, and managed by TalkCampus. Students using TalkCampus can give and get peer support quickly by posting, reading, and commenting on the app (either anonymously or with a username). TalkCampus offers real-time monitoring and clinical escalation, though it is not a replacement for professional counseling. (TalkCampus is not an emergency service and is not able to help with immediate crisis situations.)

To see more info on resources that the University offers, visit here. To read blogs on health and fitness written by university instructors, visit here.

About American Public University System

American Public University System (APUS) delivers affordable, high-quality, workforce-relevant higher education. With a vibrant, diverse, and inclusive, 31-year history and over 125,000 alumni from more than 100 countries, APUS is recognized for its innovative approach to online learning. APUS is in the top 11% for students' return on educational investment, compared to 4,500 colleges and universities nationwide, according to the Georgetown University Center on Education and the Workforce (2022)1.

APUS, which includes American Military University (AMU) and American Public University (APU), is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC), an institutional accreditation agency recognized by the U.S. Department of Education. APUS is a wholly owned subsidiary of American Public Education, Inc. APEI. For more information, visit www.apus.edu.

1Ranking based on 20-year net present value (NPV) https://cew.georgetown.edu/cew-reports/roi2022/.

