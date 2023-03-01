Nalgene Outdoor's Iconic Water Bottle Drops in Fashion-Inspired Monochrome Hues

Six new sleek, single-hue bottles made from 50% recycled plastic debut in Nalgene Outdoor's chicest color collection yet!

Nalgene Outdoor today debuts the Monochrome Collection, a new suite of sleek, single-hue bottles and caps drawing upon the increasingly popular, simple, yet striking trend of one-color dressing from head-to-toe. With colors inspired by the latest trends and bottles made from 50% recycled plastic, Nalgene's Monochrome Collection is 2023's hottest accessory for looking good while living your best sustainable life.

"Our newest collection is monochromatic magic and embraces what Nalgene does best – simplicity, beautiful colors, and sustainability!" says Elissa McGee, General Manager, Nalgene Outdoor. "We all know you look your best when you're fully hydrated. That's why we created the perfect accessory to any look: the essential water bottle in a sleek, muted palette of colors to complement your outfit and your lifestyle."

A Collection of Six Trend-Setting, Single-Hues

The Collection available exclusively on Nalgene.com includes six single-color designs, all eye-catching in their own right and ready to enhance any look:

Cotton (an airy, almost clear white), Jade (a deep and rich green), Butter (a soft, creamy yellow), Denim (like worn in jeans), Cherry Blossom (a rich but subtle pink), and Mocha (a soft brown).

Current available sizes include 32-ounce Wide Mouth ($16.99 MSRP) and 16-ounce Wide Mouth ($14.99 MSRP). A Narrow Mouth bottle in 32- and 16-ounce will follow later this year.

Nalgene Bottles: Made from 50% Recycled Content

As of January 2023, all Nalgene bottles including the new Monochrome Collection will be manufactured with material derived from 50% recycled plastic. Marked with Nalgene Outdoor's Sustain™ seal, Nalgene's next generation reusable bottles are making a considerable dent in eliminating the negative impact of single-use plastic.

Since April 2020 Nalgene Outdoor has repurposed more than 2.35 million pounds of plastic waste to manufacture new reusable Nalgene products. This is the equivalent of diverting 103.5 million single-use bottles from landfills.

Every Nalgene bottle is made in the USA with BPA-free and BPS-free materials. Bottles are lightweight, dishwasher-safe and leakproof.

About NALGENE Outdoor

NALGENE® Outdoor Products is based in Rochester, New York and part of Thermo Fisher Scientific. Founded in 1949 as a manufacturer of the first plastic pipette holder, the company soon expanded its product line to include state-of-the-art polyethylene labware under the NALGENE brand. By the mid-1970s, outdoor enthusiasts had discovered the taste and odor-resistant, leak-proof and rugged properties of NALGENE's large selection of plastic containers. In response to this emerging demand, NALGENE Outdoor Products was formed and today the consumer-oriented business offers its customers a wide choice of safe, environmentally friendly, BPA- and BPS- free products that meet their lifestyle needs. For more information, contact NALGENE Consumer Products or visit www.nalgene.com.

