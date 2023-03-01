Submit Release
News Search

There were 394 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 373,788 in the last 365 days.

Minerva Neurosciences to Report Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results and Business Updates on March 8, 2023

BURLINGTON, Mass., March 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. NERV, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of therapies to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders, today announced that it will release fiscal year 2022 financial results and business updates on Wednesday, March 8, 2023. The Company will host a webcast that day at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the results and updates.

The live conference call may be accessed here and on the Company's website under Events and Presentations.

The archived webcast will be available on the Company's website beginning approximately two hours after the event for 90 days.

About Minerva Neurosciences

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. NERV is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing product candidates to treat central nervous system (CNS) diseases. Our goal is to transform the lives of patients with improved therapeutic options. Minerva's portfolio of compounds includes roluperidone (MIN-101), for negative symptoms of schizophrenia, and MIN-301, in pre-clinical development for Parkinson's disease. For more information, please visit our website.

For more information:

Investor inquiries:                                                 
Fred Ahlholm                                                        
CFO, Minerva Neurosciences                                         
info@minervaneurosciences.com                 

Media Inquiries:
Helen Shik
Principal, Shik Communications LLC
helen@shikcommunications.com

 


You just read:

Minerva Neurosciences to Report Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results and Business Updates on March 8, 2023

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more