Tech Tackles Cancer Announces 2023 Global Tour Dates

Hack/Reduce, a non-profit organization focused on creating talent and technology for the global big data-driven economy, announced today that its popular philanthropy Tech Tackles Cancer (TTC) will return in 2023 with two events. Tech Tackles Cancer London will take place on May 24, 2023 at the O'Meara nightclub in London, and Tech Tackles Cancer Boston will return to the Sinclair in Cambridge, MA on September 21, 2023.

Both events will feature a "Battle of the Rockstars," where technology executives will live out their dreams of becoming rock 'n' roll superstars in front of screaming crowds and backed by a professional band. Performances will be judged on a combination of dollars raised, stage presence and raw talent. The audience will be able to vote for their favorite performers online.

In its 8th year, the TTC raised nearly $3 million for organizations that support pediatric cancer research and outreach programs. Last year's sold-out event in Boston supported One Mission and the St. Baldrick's Foundation. The event featured performances by singers from companies including AtScale, Pure Storage, Infinidat, Dynatrace, TechTarget and other world class technology companies. The 2022 performances can be viewed on the TTC YouTube Channel.

TTC co-founder and serial entrepreneur Christopher Lynch said, "Taking established entrepreneurs out of their comfort zone and putting them on stage is a great way to have fun, inspire people to be courageous, and to galvanize the companies they lead to give back."

Sponsorship information for TTC London can be found here. Information on sponsorship for TTC Boston can be found here.

Additional event information, including show headliners, ticket sales and corporate sponsorship opportunities, will be posted on techtacklesx.org.

